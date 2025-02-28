IN PICS: Dwyane Wade poses with Jada A.Bediako and Jaidynn Mason for his Marquette homecoming

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade posed with Marquette women's basketball players Jada Bediako and Jaidynn Mason in a post by March Madness WBB. The Miami Heat legend visited his alma mater on Wednesday and posed for fans and the school's players.

"Marquette’s very own, Dwayne Wade, is in the house 🤩 #NCAAWBB x 📸 @marquettewbb," March Madness WBB's post read.

Jaidynn Mason is one of the emerging talents for the Golden Eagles, averaging 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals on 45.5% shooting. The Southern Illinois Salukis transfer is coming off her best game for Marquette, scoring 18 points and four assists on 8-for-15 shooting against Georgetown on Saturday.

Sophomore forward Jada Bediako transferred from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2024 offseason and is earning her minutes in the lineup.

Marquette president Dr. Kimo Ah Yun also uploaded a set of pictures with Dwyane Wade on his Instagram handle. The photos highlighted that former NBA player Travis Diener accompanied the 2006 MVP.

Ah Yun thanked the Marquette legends for their continued impact on the university and for talking about the school's role in their successful journeys through his caption.

Dwyane Wade contributed millions to Marquette last year

Dwyane Wade donated $3 million to the Golden Eagles in January 2024 to help the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program (named after Wade's sister), support the expansion of the men’s basketball practice facility and back the Wade Scholars, a scholarship model aimed to support Black students pursuing STEM master's degrees.

"Marquette shaped me into the person I am today," he said. "It means a great deal to me and my family to be able to give back to take the university to the next level. My hope is to continue to transform lives through higher education."

Dwyane Wade played for the Golden Eagles from 2001 to 2003, averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. He led the program to the 2003 Final Four in his junior year and earned Conference USA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Wade was part of one of the most talented draft classes in the NBA alongside LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh. He led the Heat to the NBA championship in his third year.

