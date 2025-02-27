Dwyane Wade gets brutally honest about $100 million Miami Heat mistake that led to soured relationship and blocked Kevin Durant pursuit

Dwyane Wade was one of the best players in the NBA throughout the 2010s, securing two championships alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

However, as the decade went on and Wade was the last of the "Heatles" left on the Heat's roster, the organization made some questionable decisions. It was part of their attempt to move on from that rendition of the team.

Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest players in Miami Heat history, being a key member of all three championship teams in the franchise's history, as well as a fan favorite in the Miami community. However, when he was up for a new contract in 2016, the Heat weren't willing to pay him.

According to him, the Heat valued extending a younger player and the ability to attract a big free agent instead.

In an appearance on "The Underground Lounge," Wade spoke with Lou Williams and Spank Horton about his career with the Heat and how he navigated through the back end of it.

When the conversation shifted to the 2016 offseason, in which Wade left the Heat and signed with the Chicago Bulls, he spoke about the team's priorities when it came to spending their money.

"They wanted to go after Kevin Durant. We had Hassan Whiteside, a player that came out of the G League, had a great year, and was up for $100 million," said Wade about the team's situation at the time.

"I’m sitting here like, I want young fella to get his money … but y’all about to pay him over me? Take care of me first. Then, let’s take care of young fella."

He, of course, wanted the best for Whiteside, who signed a $100 million extension, but he also expressed a desire to be rewarded for his dedication to Miami.

"Because I’ve shown it. I’ve proven it. This is proven. And they didn’t do it. They didn’t get Kevin Durant, either," Wade explained about the Heat's failed plan.

How did the Miami Heat fare after letting Dwyane Wade walk in free agency?

After losing Dwyane Wade to the Chicago Bulls and failing to sign Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat endured a period of mediocrity. The team had average records in the following three seasons while they suffered the consequences of giving Hassan Whiteside a major extension.

Finally, the Heat were able to trade for Jimmy Butler and found their way back into contention.

Dwyane Wade's perspective on the situation provides clarity on why the Heat made the decision they did, but he made one thing clear. Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, so teams should do their best to keep their drafted stars over playing the free-agent game.

