IN PICS: Ex-Duke star Cooper Flagg’s twin Ace Flagg & GF Lizzy Gruber pose for wholesome selfie on IG

Cooper Flagg's twin brother Ace Flagg and his girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber, shared pictures of themselves together two weeks ago.

Ad

Reflecting on her time in July, Gruber shared a photo dump on Friday. The pictures include time spent with family and friends, a mirror selfie of herself and another with Ace as they pose together.

Lizzy Gruber via Instagram Stories

Ace Flagg has signed with the Maine Black Bears and is set to begin his college basketball career. He enjoyed a great high school career.

Ad

Trending

As a freshman, Ace averaged nearly 11 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and one block per game at Nokomis Regional High School. He also led Nokomis to its first-ever Maine Class A state championship alongside Cooper Flagg.

After that breakout season, Ace and Cooper transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida, a top national prep program. During the junior season, he appeared in 27 games, averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field. He completed an undefeated season and won the Chipotle Nationals championship.

Ad

For his senior year, Ace transferred to Greensboro Day School in North Carolina to play under legendary coach Freddy Johnson. In February 2025, he scored 11 points in the state title game to help the Bengals win the NCISAA 3A state championship. He has won three state titles in three different states: Maine, Florida and North Carolina.

Cooper Flagg featured in NBA 2K26 trailer ahead of rookie season

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has stolen the spotlight in the official NBA 2K26 trailer. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft makes a powerful dunk in the trailer.

Ad

Flagg’s appearance in the trailer, titled “The Moment is Now” and narrated by Spike Lee, positions him alongside established NBA stars.

Flagg earned the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year at Nokomis Regional as a freshman in high school, averaging 20.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 6.2 apg, 3.7 spg and 3.7 bpg. At Montverde Academy, he helped his team to an undefeated 34-0 season, earning national player of the year. He averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.

Ad

In the 2025 NBA Summer League, Flagg struggled in his debut (10 points on 5‑of‑21 shooting) but came back with a 31-point, 13 free-throw performance in game two. After two showings, Dallas shut him down to preserve him for the regular season.

The NBA regular season begins Oct. 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here