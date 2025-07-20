Derik Queen reacts to wholesome snaps of Cooper Flagg's brother Ace Flagg and GF Lizzy Gruber 

After his twin brother Cooper Flagg reclassified to 2024, Class of 2025 forward Ace Flagg stayed the course and committed to the Maine Black Bears. After Cooper was picked No. 1 in the 2025 NBA draft in June, Ace will embark on his college basketball journey. Ace has been posting snippets with his girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber, who recently transferred from the St. Joseph's Hawks to the Maine Black Bears. Flagg and Gruber celebrated their second anniversary in October last year.On Saturday, Gruber posted wholesome Instagram pictures of herself and Ace Flagg sharing some quality time.She captioned the post:&quot;🩵Short distance relationships&gt;.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer Maryland Terrapins forward Derik Queen, selected No. 13 by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2025 NBA draft and traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, left a hilarious comment on Gruber's Instagram post:&quot;Thought this was a getting married post.&quot;Queen was a teammate to the Flagg twins when they played for Montverde Academy, Florida, and was a highly-recruited five-star prospect before committing to the Terrapins.Queen's IG commentAce Flagg's girlfriend made history in MaineAce Flagg's girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber was dominant for Gardiner Area High School in Maine. She averaged 21.1 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.2 blocks and became the first basketball player in Maine history to tally 1,000 rebounds before scoring 1,000 points.After two seasons for the St. Joseph's Hawks, Gruber returned.to Maine in March and expressed her excitement at her homecoming where she will be a sophomore next season.“I’m super excited. One, to join a program that’s so well-coached and seems to be very strong culturally, but also just to be home, in general,” Gruber said. “Just being surrounded by an entire state of people who care about me and love me as much as I love them is very exciting. I can’t wait to get back to that.”After her return to Maine to play with the Black Bears, where Ace Flagg will also play next season, Lizzy Gruber and her boyfriend attended the Final Four games, where Cooper Flagg starred. They were alongside the NBA rookie when he was selected No. 1 by the Dallas Mavericks at the 2025 NBA draft.