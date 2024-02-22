The $984,000 NIL-valued Cooper Flagg (as per On3) recently showed his excitement on his Instagram story after news broke about his Montverde teammate Derik Queen's commitment to the Maryland Terrapins.

Flagg captioned his story:

"Let's gooo."

Derik Queen is a five-star prospect ranked No. 10 in the class of 2024, according to ESPN. He chose the Maryland Terrapins over offers from programs like the Houston Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Cooper Flagg gets praise from all corners

On an episode of "Boardroom Cover Story," Phoenix Suns ace Kevin Durant was full of praise for Duke signee Cooper Flagg and broke down what made the Duke commit so special.

"See, young dudes, it's hard to truly understand when you're playing against high school competition. You don't know who's the best of the best. I don't know what's the best version of that competition. But the intangibles that [Flagg] has, his measurables, and his raw talent, I can see that through the TV," Durant said.

"I mean, when you're 6-10 and can run up and down the floor like that and got the instincts with the basketball like that...if you work at it and if you care and if you're consistent with who you are...

"Like I said, it's [about] showing up every day. If you show up every day and be the best that you can be, I think Cooper Flagg can be one of the top players in the league for 15 years."

ESPN revealed the high regard with which NBA insiders already hold the No. 1 rated prospect in the class of 2024 and disclosed an assessment made by an NBA scout to them.

"Flagg is just different," the NBA scout said "He has the mental makeup. He's consistent with his mindset, motor and production. If he doesn't develop an ounce of his offensive package from this day forward, he's still potentially in the running for a defensive player of the year at the NBA level. Just the progressions that he's shown with the live-ball playmaking, shot-creating off the bounce, instinctive reads and plays on both ends and then how he carries himself ... he has a chance to be a transformational basketball player in the sport as a whole."

ESPN also revealed what an anonymous college coach told them about Flagg's potential and ability to translate to college basketball.

"Cooper Flagg is what a modern-day wing looks like in the NBA," one college coach added. "Long, athletic, versatile and can dribble, pass and shoot. I think the intensity and competitiveness he plays with will translate really smooth to the next level."

With Cooper Flagg getting all the attention he is currently garnering before playing a minute of college basketball, he has a lot to prove when he finally makes his debut for the Duke Blue Devils.