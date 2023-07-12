Will Cooper Flagg reclassify to become 2024 class top player? Exploring range of possibilities for hoops sensation following Peach Jam performance

At the conclusion of the latest Peach Jam, one name was on everyone's lips, Cooper Flagg. The Montverde sensation was the talk of the tournament before it began, and by the end of it, he had justified the hype.

Flagg is only 16, but his skills look like they will translate well to college basketball and the NBA, according to various analysts. This has led to talk of him reclassifying to the class of 2024 and joining his favored program, the Duke Blue Devils.

He is projected as a certified first-round pick when the draft comes by in his first eligible year in 2025. To be eligible, Flagg would need to reclassify, join college and become a one-and-done prospect ticking all the eligibility boxes.

According to ESPN, Flagg is the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2025, behind Cameron Boozer. Coincidentally, Cameron also has a twin, much like Cooper Flagg, called Cayden, who is also a basketball star.

The Boozer twins, sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, have been linked to their father's old program, Duke. The issue is that Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg play the same position which could sway the prospect's decision one way or the other.

Analyst Rob Cassidy discussed Cooper's reclassification and Duke rumors on Rivals Roundtable.

"It has long seemed as though Cooper Flagg was going to land at Duke. Reclassification rumors have also found their way into the Flagg-to-Duke buzz, as some think [he] could join the Blue Devils as part of the 2024 class. There seem to be very few other serious players in Flagg's recruitment, which seems strange for such a high-profile prospect," Cassidy said.

"Things change on a dime in recruiting, obviously, but I feel OK saying I expect Jon Scheyer to land his top target unless a professional league makes some sort of massive move in the coming months," he added.

It is unlikely that both Flagg and Boozer will end up at Duke, although the school has extended offers to both prospects. The Kansas Jayhawks have also been linked to Cooper Flagg's services.

The Cooper Flagg story: School, academy and national team

Hailing from Newport, Maine, Cooper Flagg, who has a twin, Ace Flagg, who also plays basketball, first starred for Nokomis Regional High School in Maine.

The pair then transferred to Montverde Academy, Florida, which has a history of producing basketball prospects who make it into the NBA, including Ben Simmons and Cade Cunningham.

Overtime @overtime 2 minutes of Cooper Flagg being absolutely unstoppable. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 2 minutes of Cooper Flagg being absolutely unstoppable. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2qm1zN9l1X

Flagg led Team USA to gold in the FIBA men's U-17 World Cup in 2022 and was named 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Cooper's showing at Peach Jam 2023, where he averaged 25.4 points, 5.7 assists and 13.0 rebounds, will only increase the reclassification talk.

Poll : 0 votes