Maryland forward Derik Queen led the No. 4 seed Terrapins to a thrilling 72-71 win over the No. 12-seeded Colorado State Rams on Sunday evening. The Rams had taken a 71-70 lead with six seconds remaining before a timeout by Maryland coach Kevin Willard drew up a play for Queen, who banked a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to send his team to the Sweet 16.

During his postgame news conference, Queen gave a hilarious interview when asked where he got the confidence to demand the ball during the timeout.

"I mean, I'm from Baltimore, that's why," Derek Quinn said. "And then I kinda had it going the whole game, and my teammates had it going, and they trusted me to take that last shot. That was my first game-winner.

"When coach drew up the play, my teammates trusted me, and he trusted me. I was a little bit nervous, but I knew we was due for one, and I had to—had to—make this."

Derik Queen is having a stellar season for the Maryland Terrapins, averaging 16.2 points on 52.9% shooting from the floor and 19.4% from beyond the arc, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Against the Colorado State Rams, he tallied 17 points on 58.3% shooting from the floor and 66.7% from beyond the arc, six rebounds and one assist to power his team to the next round.

How Derik Queen demanded ball for buzzer-beater

According to ESPN, Queen's winner against Colorado State made him the fourth freshman in NCAA Tournament history to bag a buzzer-beater since the number of teams at the Big Dance was increased to 64 in 1985.

During his postgame news conference, Kevin Willard revealed how Derik Queen demanded the ball during the huddle preceding his buzzer-beater.

"Sometimes, you can draw something up for a guy that maybe doesn't want the basketball, and his (Queen's) exact words were, 'I want the MF ball,'" Willard said. "So once he said that, it was a pretty simple decision.

"I could see everyone's body language kind of perk up a little bit because he was so confident in the fact that he wanted the basketball. So, it was just a simple zipper. Give him the basketball and let him go to work."

Derik Queen and the Maryland Terrapins will face the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators in the Sweet 16 after the SEC Tournament champions defeated the reigning national champions, the No. 8-seeded UConn Huskies, in the second round on Sunday.

