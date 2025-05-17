IN PICS: Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder enjoy PBR in stylish outfits ft. wholesome snap with Jake Ferguson

Former Miami Hurricanes star basketball players Hanna and Haley Cavinder have been busy continuing their social media careers in recent weeks. With the women's college basketball season over, so are the basketball careers of the Cavinder twins.

The twins have been enjoying their post-basketball lives. On Saturday, the sisters shared several photos from a professional bull riding event on their joint Instagram account. The sisters attended the event with Haley Cavinder's fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

In the photos, the Cavinder twins are wearing stylish, country-themed outfits. Haley Cavinder also shared a wholesome photo from the event with Ferguson. In the photo, they are walking up a flight of stairs and Ferguson is giving her a kiss on the head.

"He's a seven million dollar bull rider!"

Hanna and Haley Cavinder both finished their fifth college year, and second with the Miami Hurricanes this past season. Haley was the biggest star on the team, averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Hanna was not a star but still played an important role on the team, averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

If Haley chose to continue her basketball career, there is a decent chance she could have been selected in the 2025 WNBA draft as a second or third-round pick. However, she chose to retire from basketball to pursue her career as an influencer full-time.

Haley Cavinder got engaged to Jake Ferguson in April

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson officially started dating in 2023. Since then, their relationship has been fairly public. The Cavinder twins frequently post on social media and Ferguson made regular appearances on both of their Instagram stories.

Cavinder and Ferguson took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged in April. Unfortunately for the couple, it likely was not easy to see each other as often as they would have liked while Cavinder was in school. With Cavinder living in Miami and Ferguson in Dallas, it was likely challenging.

However, now that Cavinder has retired from basketball, they should be able to spend much more time together during the next NFL season. With Haley continuing her social media career, there is a good chance she will make many posts about Ferguson next season.

She could even make WAG content with some of the other wives and girlfriends on the Dallas Cowboys. It will be interesting to see where the Cavinder twins take their influencer careers now that they are not playing basketball.

