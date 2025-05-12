In Pics: Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder show off their dazzling matching birthstone rings while on a shopping spree

Haley and Hanna Cavinder picked up something special during a shopping spree. The twins debuted matching birthstone rings from David Yurman on their Instagram story on Monday.
The former Miami women's basketball stars are known for sharing aspects of their lives with their large social media following. They posted a mirror selfie for their 431K Instagram followers on Monday, announcing that they were having a shopping day. The girls wore sweatpants and crop tops for their excursion.
Haley and Hanna hinted at their purchases by posting bags from David Yurman, a luxury jewelry company.
The Cavinder twins revealed what they bought in another Instagram story. Haley and Hanna purchased matching birthstone rings from David Yurman in the Renaissance ring style. They were born on January 13, 2001.
Haley and Hanna's rings are gold with gorgeous large garnet stones on each end and smaller stones added for detail. The identical twins are preparing to live apart for the first time, as Haley is moving to Texas to be near fiancé Jake Ferguson, who plays for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cavinders' matching rings will keep them close despite the distance.
Hanna and Haley Cavinder discuss NIL success
Hanna and Haley were pioneers in the world of NIL. During their time at Miami, they worked with brands like Under Armour, Stanley and GHOST. The twins also collaborated with Raising Cane's and recently sat down with Todd Graves, the founder of the fast food chain, for an episode of "The Playbook" by Sports Illustrated.
The Cavinder twins talked with Graves about being entrepreneurs and how Hanna and Haley got started with their NIL success.
"From the jump, I think Haley and I are very consistent, routine-like people. And I think college athletics teaches you that and kind of sets the standard for that," Hanna said. "I think it was very seamless when we got into the NIL space, and then furthermore, wanting to start our business, starting our Twogether app, all those traits just kind of carry over."
The Cavinder twins have continued to find entrepreneurial success after their basketball careers. Their app, Twogether, provides workout programs and recipes to users as well as a community for them to communicate.
Hanna and Haley have also secured new deals since playing their last college basketball game in March. Recently, they joined DICK'S Sporting Goods' influencer program. Hanna discussed the effort that goes into being an entrepreneur.
"If you're going to give your 100% to something, you've got to do it every single day because there's other people relying on you," Hanna said.
The Cavinders have worked hard to establish their brand and are thriving as influencers.
