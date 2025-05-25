Former Miami star Haley Cavinder gave fans a glimpse of her beachside outing with twin Hanna Cavinder and her other sisters. Spending time in Key West, Florida, for the Memorial Day Weekend, Haley shared an Instagram post on Sunday with her family and loved ones.

One photo showed Haley Cavinder sitting with Hanna at the back of a Ford truck, and another snap in the carousel featured Haley posing in a yellow top and skirt. Also in the carousel was a picture of Haley with her sisters ejoying the relaxing time off.

“MDW at the keys,” Haley captioned.

Haley also posted a beachside video that showed the scenic view of the sea with the palm trees in view. She wore a swimsuit top and black crochet shorts, while Hanna had a white crop top, black mesh cover-up pants and a headscarf on, complete with a drink in hand. The twins and their loved ones stayed in a white multi-story home that featured a spacious pool area.

Haley and Hanna have been documenting their travels, workouts and fashion on social media since they finished college. The Cavinder twins first gained attention as dancing TikTok creators in 2020, when they were freshmen at Fresno State. Their engaging videos grew a large following, setting them apart in the social media world.

When the NCAA started allowing athletes to earn money from NIL in July 2021, the twins were among the first to take advantage of it. Thanks to their growing popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, brands partnered with them.

In July 2021, Haley and Hanna were in New York, ready to sign their first NIL deal with Boost Mobile. They soon teamed up with major brands like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Under Armour, Champs Sports and Ghost Nutrition, among others.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder participate in social media trend

Hanna and Haley Cavinder once again captured the attention of fans by hopping onto the latest social media trend. The twins, who have 4.6 million followers on TikTok, shared a video on Saturday that showcased their personalities and synchronization skills.

Haley and Hanna participated in a trending challenge, as they took turns reacting to the background sound.

The sisters engaged in a choreographed routine and executed it with playful energy.

Fans reacted in the comments section as they praised the vibes on display. As former college basketball players turned social media influencers, Haley and Hanna have navigated the transition from the court to the digital space, proving their versatility and appeal.

