"End of an era": College hoops fans react as Miami star Haley Cavinder finally moves to Texas with fiancé Jake Ferguson

After a successful college career, former Miami star Haley Cavinder is gearing up to start her post-basketball life in Texas with her fiancé, Jake Ferguson. The Cavinder twins exhausted their fifth year of college eligibility following the end of Miami's 2024-25 season.

In April, Haley got engaged to Ferguson, who plays tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. Now that her basketball career is behind her and she has no intention of joining a professional league, she is ready to join Ferguson in Texas.

On Wednesday, Haley posted a video on the @cavindertwins TikTok account, which she shares with her twin sister Hanna, documenting her moving process to the Lone Star State.

"Moving Vlog," she titled the video, which showed her packing up boxes, speaking to the camera, arriving at her destination, showing all the messed-up boxes, and finally revealing the finished house.

Fans flooded the post's comment section with positive messages for Haley Cavinder's new life in Texas. Here are some of the reactions:

"End of an era 😭," one fan wrote.

"Best of luck. Hope your move is smooth, congrats on living together ✨," a fan said.

"Best of luck, we just moved from North Carolina to Chicago. Hope your move is smooth, congrats on living together," another commented.

"welcome to Texas!!" one comment read.

"So happy for you!!" another added.

"House tour. I’m begging," one user asked.

Screenshot via Instagram (@cavindertwins/IG)

Cavinder and Ferguson have been together since September 2023 and announced their engagement last month.

Haley Cavinder talks about managing work while living apart from her twin, Hanna

Hanna and Haley Cavinder gained significant recognition as a duo under the brand name "Cavinder Twins." They have accrued an impressive online following, boasting millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram.

With the move to Texas, Haley will now be living apart from her sister. In her "Moving Vlog" on TikTok, she briefly discussed managing work while living in separate states.

"Good morning. Happy moving day. Jake and I are moving and I wanted to take you guys along with us.," Haley Cavinder said in the vlog.

"Hanna moved to Fort Lauderdale and so we'll be like back and forth when it comes to like work purposes but yeah I want to take you guys along this like new chapter. And this is the first time Jake and I are living together — no more long distance."

The Cavinder twins — top 10 NIL earners per On3 in February — bought a luxury apartment in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in June 2023. The apartment served as their base during their final season with the Miami Hurricanes.

