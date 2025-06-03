IN PICS: Haley and Hanna Cavinder share snaps for “two things for your hottest summer”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are gearing up for summer and are giving fans advice to make the most of the season. On Tuesday, the twins shared the details of their summer workout program on Instagram.
In the cover photo, the former Miami hoopers pose in matching red swimsuits with sunglasses to block out the sun on the beach and sweatbands on their wrists. Haley and Hanna bite red peppers to create the hot theme.
"TWO things for your HOTTEST summer," the Cavinder twins' Instagram cover read.
In the carousel of photos that follow, the twins tell fans how to achieve their hottest summer yet. Hanna and Haley inform fans that the two keys to success are structure and consistency.
"The result? Confidence, consistency, energy & the physique to match it," the final photo in the Instagram post read.
The twins utilized their Instagram caption to inform their followers about their summer workout program, TWO HOT, a six-week course available for $39 that focuses on building lean muscle. They shared that they're obsessed with the workout split they created for the program and understand the struggle of constantly changing programs without achieving results.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder create a fitness app
Haley and Hanna Cavinder's TWO HOT program is just their latest venture in the world of health and wellness. The twins are dedicated to fitness and nutrition and showcase this by creating their app.
The Cavinder twins created the Twogether app in May 2024 to provide users with workouts and healthy recipes, as well as a community of people to discuss fitness goals, provide support and hold each other accountable.
"It's such a positive community and a great outlet," Haley said in August, via Sports Illustrated. "I think that we just need to do our part, especially with social media, you know, you have a platform and find a niche where you can help other people. ... So why not do our part and give back to girls? It’s so rewarding too, seeing girls that reach their goals and feeling like their best self and knowing that you have a little part in it.”
Haley and Hanna's basketball careers have come to an end, but they remain committed to health and wellness, as shown by their dedication to their app and their TWO HOT summer program.
