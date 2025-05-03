IN PICS: HC Kim Mulkey poses with ex-LSU stars Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith ahead of Chicago Sky’s WNBA preseason game

Hailey Van Lith reunited with Angel Reese for the Chicago Sky’s preseason game against the Brazil Women's national team on Friday. As LSU fans got to witness Reese back in Pete Maravich Assembly Center, it also posed Van Lith beside her former coach, Kim Mulkey.

The Tigers posted the moment on Instagram. Mulkey also highlighted the full-circle moment by reposting pictures on her IG story.

Mulkey poses with Reese and HVL during the WNBA preseason game | @coachkimmulkey/ig

Reese and Van Lith are two of the most high-profile players Mulkey has coached at Baton Rouge. The forward laced up for the program for four seasons, winning an NCAA title and winning the SEC Player of the Year in her senior year. She transitioned to the big league last year as the seventh overall pick.

Hailey Van Lith, meanwhile, exited LSU in 2024. However, she entered the transfer portal to join TCU, igniting speculations about her fit and utilization under Kim Mulkey. She posted her best playmaking season with the Horned Frogs and was picked 11th overall by the Chicago Sky.

Hailey Van Lith on playing for the Chicago Sky

Hailey Van Lith was one of the best guards in the college circuit throughout her DI career.

However, unlike Paige Bueckers, who was widely expected to land with the Dallas Wings, Van Lith's destination was uncertain. After she was picked by the Chicago Sky, the guard shared the developmental opportunities the franchise offers.

"Learning with skilled bigs and experienced bigs, they can really help me," she said. "When to find them, where they want the ball and they’re vocal about it - they’ll let me know and that will help me learn.

"So, (there are) a ton of people in the gym that I can learn from but that can also push me to get better."

Hailey Van Lith didn't start against Brazil but logged 13 minutes to score seven points and five assists on 50% shooting. Angel Reese, meanwhile, posted a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes of action. Sky gripped the momentum since tip-off, winning 89-62.

