IN PICS: Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach, Jada Gyamfi, Sydney Affolter & more pose in glamorous outfits for 2025 Golden Herkys Awards

Iowa's women's basketball stars celebrated the 2025 Golden Herkys Awards, and Kylie Feuerbach is giving fans an inside look at the exciting event. The former Hawkeyes guard posted photos from the award ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Golden Herkys 2025✨✨✨," Feuerbach's Instagram caption read.

Feuerbach posed alongside former teammates, including Jada Gyamfi, Sydney Affolter, Taylor Stremlow and more.

The Golden Herkys is an annual ceremony thrown by the University of Iowa Department of Athletics to celebrate the academic and athletic achievements of athletes. Feuerbach won Women's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, and she wasn't the only Iowa women's basketball star to secure an award.

Lucy Olsen won Athlete of the Year and Outstanding Newcomer. Affolter was named Hawkeye of the Year, an honor given to a student-athlete who emcompasses the values of WIN, GRADUATE, DO IT RIGHT. The achievements of the Iowa women's basketball team were celebrated at the Golden Herkys as hoopers like Feuerbach saw their hard work recognized.

Kylie Feuerbach to return to Iowa for 2025-26 season

Kylie Feuerbach isn't done making her mark on Iowa just yet. The guard has one season of eligibility remaining and will spend it with the Hawkeyes.

The 6'0" star has been at Iowa for the past three seasons after beginning her college career with a season at Iowa State. Due to the extra eligibility given to NCAA athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a medical redshirt from a torn ACL that kept her sidelined for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, Feuerbach is able to return for one more season.

“There’s a lot left for me,” Feuerbach said. “I would be dumb to not use my last year."

Feuerbach emerged as a starter for the Hawkeyes this past season and recorded career highs in points (6.7 ppg), assists (2.3 apg), and steals (1.2 spg). She saw her shooting improve as she averaged 38%, including 29.9% from beyond the arc.

The star was a significant contributor to Iowa in the first season without star guard Caitlin Clark and veteran head coach Lisa Bluder. Feuerbach helped lead the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

After Iowa's season ended with a second-round loss to Oklahoma, Feuerbach officially announced that she would be returning for the 2025-26 season.

“I wanted to play this year out [before announcing],” Feuerbach said. “I didn’t feel like I was finished. There are still some things I have to prove.”

Feuerbach will look to build on her Women's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year campaign in her final season with the Hawkeyes.

