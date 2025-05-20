IN PICS: Ja Morant’s Niya Morant and Mississippi Valley State teammates pose after 2024-25 season

Mississippi Valley State's Teniya Morant, the sister of NBA All-Star Ja Morant, wrapped up her freshman year of college basketball in the 2024-25 season. Teniya is ramping up her game in the offseason as she hopes to garner more minutes in her sophomore year.

Ad

Teniya's team are celebrating a year of competition in the books as Morant and her teammates from the 2024-25 roster were posted by @shotwithgrace on Instagram on Monday. The carousel post was captioned:

"Mississippi Valley State 2024-25❤️," the post was captioned with a red heart emoji.

Ad

Trending

The first photo shows Morant posing on top of a basketball rim, which is followed by a series of snaps of the entire team. It's followed by candid pictures of different members of the Devilettes, along with coach Kimberly Anderson. The last few photos has Morant and Co. dressed formally as they took a team photo.

The Memphis, Tennessee, native has reposted the Instagram post on her own story with a photo of her and coach Anderson. She included the song, "BACKD00R" by Playboi Carti featuring Kendrick Lamar and Jhene Aiko, as background music.

Ad

Teniya IG (image credits: @niyamorant on Instagram)

Despite playing out her rookie year at Mississippi Valley State, Teniya Morant has entered the transfer portal on April 3 in hopes of finding a new home. In her lone year with the Devilettes, Morant played just three games.

Ad

The 2024-25 Mississippi Valley State Devilettes made it all the way to the SWAC tournament quarterfinal

Ad

In the 2024-25 campaign, the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes, under Kimberly Anderson, ended the regular season with an overall record of 8-23 and 6-12 during 2025 SWAC play. Still, they made their conference's tournament quarterfinal as the eighth seed to vie for a potential conference tournament championship.

On March 12, they matched up against No. 1 seed Southern Jaguars, who ended the season with an overall record of 18-14 and 15-3 in conference play. Despite a valiant effort from the Devilettes, they lost 63-43. They were led by 5-foot-4 standout Jaylia Reed, who had 15 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here