IN PICS: Ja Morant’s Niya Morant and Mississippi Valley State teammates pose after 2024-25 season

Mississippi Valley State's Teniya Morant, the sister of NBA All-Star Ja Morant, wrapped up her freshman year of college basketball in the 2024-25 season. Teniya is ramping up her game in the offseason as she hopes to garner more minutes in her sophomore year.
Teniya's team are celebrating a year of competition in the books as Morant and her teammates from the 2024-25 roster were posted by @shotwithgrace on Instagram on Monday. The carousel post was captioned:
"Mississippi Valley State 2024-25❤️," the post was captioned with a red heart emoji.
The first photo shows Morant posing on top of a basketball rim, which is followed by a series of snaps of the entire team. It's followed by candid pictures of different members of the Devilettes, along with coach Kimberly Anderson. The last few photos has Morant and Co. dressed formally as they took a team photo.
The Memphis, Tennessee, native has reposted the Instagram post on her own story with a photo of her and coach Anderson. She included the song, "BACKD00R" by Playboi Carti featuring Kendrick Lamar and Jhene Aiko, as background music.
Despite playing out her rookie year at Mississippi Valley State, Teniya Morant has entered the transfer portal on April 3 in hopes of finding a new home. In her lone year with the Devilettes, Morant played just three games.
The 2024-25 Mississippi Valley State Devilettes made it all the way to the SWAC tournament quarterfinal
In the 2024-25 campaign, the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes, under Kimberly Anderson, ended the regular season with an overall record of 8-23 and 6-12 during 2025 SWAC play. Still, they made their conference's tournament quarterfinal as the eighth seed to vie for a potential conference tournament championship.
On March 12, they matched up against No. 1 seed Southern Jaguars, who ended the season with an overall record of 18-14 and 15-3 in conference play. Despite a valiant effort from the Devilettes, they lost 63-43. They were led by 5-foot-4 standout Jaylia Reed, who had 15 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes.
