IN PICS: Kansas' Hunter Dickinson shares intense snaps from Klutch photoshoot

Klutch Sports Group, founded by Rich Paul, added former Kansas standout Hunter Dickinson to its loaded list of clients. The 7-foot-2 center is undoubtedly one of the most dominant big men in college basketball.

Over the past five seasons, Dickinson has played at Michigan and Kansas, recording 2,800 points and 1,488 rebounds. With his college career now over, he has set his sights on turning pro. To help him realize his dream, the Virginia native signed with Klutch Sports last month for his representation in the NBA draft.

On Monday, Dickinson shared photos from his shoot with the agency on Instagram.

"I trust the next chapter because I know the author," he wrote, sharing photos with a serious and intense look.

Here's a closer look at Dickinson's photoshoot with Klutch Sports:

He was spotted wearing all-black clothing in the photoshoot, including a black hoodie, joggers, a cap and shoes. In one of the photos, he was on the court in a dribbling pose with an intense look on his face.

Klutch Sports is the home to some of the NBA's greatest, from LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Anthony Davis to De'Aaron Fox.

Will Hunter Dickinson get picked in the upcoming NBA draft?

Despite proving himself as a successful college scorer and rebounder, Hunter Dickinson is quite unlikely to be selected in this month's NBA draft. He is missing the athleticism and defensive mobility needed to be a top player in the modern NBA, irrespective of his size.

"There’s no denying Dickinson's size and skill make him a force on the block. However, I’d be remiss not to mention my concern that his lack of mobility could limit his effectiveness in today’s NBA, which is faster and more spaced than ever. He’s earned a chance, but it could be an uphill battle," NBA draft analyst Matt Babcock said.

Several NBA draft projections also share the same sentiments, projecting his draft range from the second round to undrafted. He is absent from ESPN's and Bleacher Report's latest mock drafts, indicating that Hunter Dickinson may have to go through the undrafted route to play in the league.

Teams might still consider him for a backup role or two-way contract, but his draft prospects appear limited based on current analyses. His age may also factor into why teams are hesitant to draft him.

