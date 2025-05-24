LeBron James' agent Rich Paul gets real on Lakers star's potential retirement amid knee injury concerns

LA Laker star LeBron James is expected to set an NBA record for most seasons played — that is, if he doesn't retire. James is 40 years old and played in his 22nd season in the league, tied with former star Vince Carter. Some are curious to see if the four-time champion will play in his 23rd season next season.

The Lakers star is aging, and it's becoming obvious he's not the same player. Last season, he missed 70 games, not the most in his career. However, he has experienced minor setbacks affecting his availability.

On Friday, his agent, Rich Paul, was on "The Rich Eisen Show," where Eisen asked if the future Hall of Famer would play in the 2025-26 season.

"I have no idea. Zero," he said.

Then, Rich Paul revealed his process with King James each season to Rich Eisen. The longtime agent said he and the four-time MVP would assess his feelings before deciding for the season.

"He'll come around to what he's thinking at some point and we'll kind go over some things and go from there."

The star forward suffered an ankle injury in the recent postseason. Paul said that it won't affect any decision regarding James' retirement.

Last season, James proved he was one of the best players in the league. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists. The 21-time All-Star averaged 34.9 minutes, which is a lot for a player at 40 years old.

However, LeBron James is still an elite star even at that age. It won't be surprising to see him back for another season.

LeBron James makes history with another All-NBA selection

On Friday, the NBA announced the All-NBA teams, with LeBron James recognized for his performance and saw him join Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Evan Mobley in his 21st All-NBA Second Team selection. This marks James's fourth time on the second team; previously, he had made the third team for three seasons. James has always been an All-NBA player, with his first selection in 2005. Since then, he has consistently impressed and earned All-NBA selections.

