IN PICS: Kentucky guard Collin Chandler and wife share dreamy snaps from their wedding on IG

Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler and his wife shared their wedding images on social media. Chandler got engaged to fiancée Hannah Clark when he proposed in Central Park during Kentucky’s trip to New York in December for the Champions Classic last year.

After celebrating with loved ones, the couple shared photos from their celebration on Thursday in a collaboration on Instagram.

“🤵🏼‍♂️👰🏼,” the caption read.

Collin Chandler attended Farmington High School, putting up 1587 points and 135 3-pointers while contributing 328 rebounds and 229 assists with 1.5 steals. Clark also completed her diploma at Farmington High School after she graduated in 2022.

Chandler played 30 games for the Wildcats last season and averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, while shooting 36.1% from the floor. He averaged 10.4 minutes and put up a season-high 11 points in Kentucky’s 95–64 win against LSU on Mar. 5. During the same matchup, he also contributed four assists and four rebounds to round up the victory.

Chandler originally committed to BYU, but his arrival was delayed due to his decision to go on a two-year mission in Sierra Leone and London for The Church of Latter-day Saints. His return saw him follow Mark Pope to Kentucky. Collin Chandler is set to return for his sophomore 2025-26 season alongside Brandon Garrison and Trent Noah.

Collin Chandler returning to Kentucky for sophomore season

Collin Chandler officially announced that he would return to Kentucky for his sophomore year, giving the Wildcats a promising young guard with a growing role. Chandler, a top-35 recruit in the 2022 class, initially committed to BYU because of coach Mark Pope. When Pope took over as Kentucky’s coach in 2024, Chandler reevaluated his plans and chose to follow Pope to Lexington.

In a post on Apr. 17, Chandler announced his decision to stay with the Wildcats on X (formerly Twitter)

During the Wildcats' deep season run, Chandler put up nine points, one assist and one rebound in the first-round win over Troy on Mar. 22. He then averaged 6.0 ppg during Kentucky's postseason run that saw them bow out in the Sweet 16 in a 78–65 loss to Tennessee on Mar. 29.

Looking ahead to his sophomore year, Chandler is poised for a bigger role with roster changes expected this offseason. His return provides the program with some needed continuity. Pope has emphasized the importance of versatility, team-first play and development qualities that Chandler has displayed.

As he prepares for a full offseason of training and growth, Chandler will aim to build on his strong finish and help lead Kentucky to even greater success in 2025

