IN PICS: Kiyan Anthony's $30M worth mom La La Anthony stuns in beige feather dress in latest snap on IG

Along with being a top high school basketball recruit, Kiyan Anthony is also the son of two icons. His father is former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who has a net worth of $160 million (as per celebritynetworth.com). His mother is TV personality and actress La La Anthony, who has a net worth of $30 million (via same source).

La La shares aspects of her life on social media often. She posted on Instagram on Monday for her 14.9 million followers.

"Me again… 😉," her caption read.

La La often posts with Kiyan on her Instagram as well. On Friday, she made a birthday post for her only child's 18th birthday.

"I officially have an 18 year old🥹🥹Kiyan you are my biggest blessing and my greatest inspiration," part of La La's caption read.

Kiyan's parents are no longer romantically involved, but La La and Carmelo come together to support their talented son. Back in October, both parents were pictured with Kiyan when he made his official visit to Syracuse. The guard announced his commitment to the University the following month.

Kiyan Anthony's recruiting profile

Carmelo Anthony, who played 19 seasons in the NBA and was a 10-time NBA All-Star before retiring in 2023, seems to have passed on his skills to his son. The older Anthony was a power forward, but Kiyan is a shooting guard.

Kiyan is in his senior season at Long Island Lutheran. On Thursday, the 6-foot-5 guard contributed 20 points in a win over Brewster Academy National High School to advance to the semifinals of the EYBL Scholastic Tournament. Long Island Lutheran ultimately fell in Saturday's championship game.

According to 247Sports, Kiyan is a four-star recruit. He is the 36th-ranked recruit in the nation, as well as the seventh-ranked shooting guard and the first overall recruit from New York.

Kiyan received offers from Bryant, Arizona State, Florida State, USC and Syracuse. He visited FSU, USC and Syracuse, and ultimately followed in his dad's footsteps by committing to Syracuse.

Carmelo played for the Orange in the 2002-03 season and became the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player after leading Syracuse to its first NCAA Championship. He was also named National Freshman of the Year and was an All-American.

Kiyan will aim to build on his dad's success when he begins his college career at Syracuse in the fall. It seems that the young guard has a strong support system as he prepares for the next step in his basketball career.

