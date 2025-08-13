IN PICS: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson poses with USC's JuJu Watkins & Iowa State's Jada Williams in latest IG dump 

LSU Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson recently featured photos with USC's JuJu Watkins and Iowa State’s Jada Williams on social media. On Instagram on Wednesday, Johnson shared photos from a trip to Universal Studios Florida.In the pictures, Flau’jae Johnson was seen smiling alongside JuJu Watkins and Jada Williams, highlighting the mutual respect between the basketball stars. Other shots captured Johnson performing on stage and photos from what appeared to be the Unrivaled basketball court.“Life Lately❤️🎙️🏀🫩✈️4️⃣👑. I Hope Y’all Been Doing Well Mentally🤞,” Johnson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson has been a starter at the shooting guard spot in LSU since her freshman season. On Nov. 20, 2022, she put up a season-high 27 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists in a dominant 100–45 victory over Northwestern State.That season, she averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and secured the 2022–23 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Freshman of the Year honor, all while helping contribute to the Tigers' National Championship run.On Mar. 24, 2025, USC announced that JuJu Watkins had suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during a second-round NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State. The injury ended her sophomore season, during which she ranked as the nation’s fourth-leading scorer.Despite the premature end to her season, Watkins was named the Women’s National Player of the Year by the USBWA and also claimed the Naismith College Player of the Year award for 2024–25.She also took home the 2025 John R. Wooden Award, beating out finalists Madison Booker, Hannah Hidalgo, Lauren Betts and Paige Bueckers. Watkins also secured the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award for the second consecutive time, becoming the first player ever to win it back-to-back.JuJu Watkins appears in hilarious dance video with USC teammatesUSC star JuJu Watkins was back with her teammates as she continued her recovery from the knee injury that cut her NCAA tournament run short in March. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Watkins was seen participating in a dance routine with her teammates in the USC locker room.The clip showed Watkins present during a team locker room dance session as her moves didn’t quite land, sparking laughs from the squad.&quot;Last crew needs some work but first groups carried 😂 @uscwbb,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWatkins has been known to show her playful side this summer after attending an event for the Unrivaled basketball league and shared a lighthearted moment with UConn star Azzi Fudd.Off the court, Watkins has also been in the headlines after rumors of a relationship with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The pair were later seen together at Watkins’ birthday celebration in July, adding fuel to the speculation.