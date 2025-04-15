IN PICS: Maryland star Shyanne Sellers gets engaged to GF Faith Masonius ahead of 2025 WNBA draft 

Shyanne Sellers proposed to her partner Faith Masonius on Friday, days before the WNBA draft. The first glimpse of their engagement came when one of their friends uploaded a story about the same. The couple then added images to their Instagram account, officially sharing the news with college basketball fans.

On Sunday, a day before Sellers' name was supposed to be called in the WNBA draft, the duo shared snaps from their special moment. The image included the instance Sellers went on one knee, Masonius' reaction, celebration and snaps from a session on an open deck.

"Forever & More 🤍💍 ( 📸: @shootmakale )" the post read.

Shyanne Sellers and Faith Masonius entered a relationship during their time at Maryland. Masonius then transferred to Seton Hall in the 2024 offseason, where she averaged 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals on 45.6% shooting.

Even though the couple no longer stayed in physical proximity to each other, they constantly cheered for each other. Masonius also attended the Sellers' Sweet 16 game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. She averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds on 46.2% overall and 40.8% 3-point shooting.

Shyanne Sellers was not picked in the first round of the WNBA draft

Shyanne Sellers was one of the few players to earn an invite from the WNBA for the draft on Monday. However, despite being projected as a top 5 pick by multiple notable outlets, the guard remained undrafted when the first 12 names were called. Instead, Sellers was picked 17th overall by the expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries.

On the orange carpet, Sellers was misidentified as LSU Tigers' Aneesah Morrow by one of the hosts, Hannah O'Flynn. While Rickea Jackson helped correct her, she herself referred to her by "Saniya."

Due to the presence of plenty of experienced guards on the team, Shyanne Sellers might not become Golden State's immediate starter. However, in case she remains healthy throughout her rookie season, she can gradually solidify a bigger role for the franchise.

The guard has a unique court-vision and passing ability but her most needed skill for the Valkyries would be her 3-point shooting.

