  • IN PICS: Miami’s Cavinder twins share spirited in-game snaps from clash against FIU

By Neha Joshi
Modified Nov 22, 2024 20:59 GMT
Image Credit: @cavindertwins/Instagram
The Cavinder twins and the Miami Hurricanes played against Florida International University on Tuesday and won 79-51. Despite a slow start, the game came together at the end with the help of more offensive openings.

The Cavinder twins and the Hurricanes did not allow FIU to get any shooting time, limiting them to 33.3% from the field.

Haley scored seven points but dished out six assists and six rebounds. The sisters shared energetic snaps from the game and were also seen posing with their other sister, Brandi, who donned a custom 'HALEY + HANNA' Miami jersey.

Check out the snaps below.

The two will suit up to play against the Campbell Fighting Camels today.

Cavinder twins once revealed why they retired from basketball

Haley and Hanna Cavinder famously stepped away from college basketball after they graduated from the University of Miami in 2023. The two wanted to focus on venturing into the world of social media and building their brands.

They launched a fitness brand called "Twogether" and signed deals with brands like Slate Milk, Gatsby Chocolate and more.

The twins appeared on Jake Paul's podcast, "Betr" in May 2023 to discuss their experience as college basketball athletes and why they chose to retire.

“Love it. You know, you don't wanna give up freedom.”
“For basketball, we constantly have to be on a set schedule for them. And I don’t want to be coached by, like, you got to be here, here, here, here, here. Like every single day.”
youtube-cover

Jake Paul also applauded the twins for their shift from basketball to social media and content creation.

“I think that’s what’s actually super interesting about being influencers in today’s day and age. Where you almost become more powerful and bigger than a whole entire conglomerate."
"You guys can probably become more successful and make bigger deals and do bigger things. Working on your own and, like, creating your own content.”

It seems like the Cavinder twins missed their busy schedules and hence decided to come back to college for a final year.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
