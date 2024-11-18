When Cavinder twins explained why they retired from basketball on podcast with Jake Paul: “You don’t wanna give up freedom”

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, are no strangers to the spotlight, from basketball court to social media. After they departed from the court, the twins appeared on a podcast that aired on Betr.

On May 17, 2023, Haley and Hanna joined Jake Paul’s online gambling and media platform as content creators and creative directors. Their podcast, Twin Talk, debuted on Betr shortly after their retirement. In their first episode on Betr, the twins discussed their decision to leave basketball behind. When asked about how life was going so far, they said,

“Love it. You know, you don't wanna give up freedom.”

The twins added,

“For basketball, we constantly have to be on a set schedule for them. And I don’t want to be coached by, like, you got to be here, here, here, here, here. Like every single day.”

The transition granted the twins an undisclosed equity stake in exchange for their contributions to Betr Media and Betr Gaming. They are known for their massive social media presence, with over six million combined followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Jake Paul, a digital trailblazer himself, praised the twins’ shift from basketball to content creation. During their conversation, Paul remarked,

“I think that’s what’s actually super interesting about being influencers in today’s day and age. Where you almost become more powerful and bigger than a whole entire conglomerate."

He also added, "You guys can probably become more successful and make bigger deals and do bigger things. Working on your own and, like, creating your own content.”

The Cavinders are not just social media influencers; they are also entrepreneurs. They capitalize on NIL (name, image, and likeness) opportunities during their basketball careers, earning them several million dollars in endorsements.

Cavinder twins lead UM Women in road win

On Saturday, November 16 game, Haley Cavinder led the University of Miami women’s basketball team to an 83-73 victory over the University of Florida Gators. she scored 31 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists, and nabbed two steals.

Her twin sister, Hanna, contributed 12 points and matched Haley’s stats with six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Together, the duo accounted for 43 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals.

Miami’s first-year coach, Tricia Cullop, had praised Haley’s shooting skills.

“I just kept telling her, `You’re the best shooter on the floor, don’t pass up shots,’” Cullop said. “She helps us more when she shoots the ball. It opens other people up.”

“It’s such a blessing to have them back because their IQ and skill level just make everyone around them better.”

The Hurricanes are set to face their cross-town rival, FIU, in their next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

