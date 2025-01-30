IN PICS: Miami’s Haley Cavinder shares snaps of meals she eats to “build muscle” and “stay lean”

Miami Hurricanes basketball star Haley Cavinder has given her fans a glimpse into her fitness routine. The college athlete took to social media on Wednesday to share snaps of the meals she eats to "build muscle" and "stay lean."

"What I eat in a day☕️🍳🥞🌮🍳✨."

Haley shared six snaps showcasing her commitment to healthy eating. Her day starts with a caffeine boost from a 20-gram protein coffee, followed by a turkey breakfast sandwich packed with 45 grams of protein.

She also stays hydrated with Ghost Hydration and snacks on caramel rice cakes. For lunch, she fuels up with a chicken quesadilla containing 40 grams of protein.

Finally, she eats a steak with 40 grams of protein before treating herself to a sweet Ninja Creami, which adds an extra 15 grams of protein to her daily intake.

Miami v Louisville - Source: Getty

Fans react to Haley Cavinder's healthy routine

Fans took to Haley's social media post after she shared the glimpse into her healthy eating routine, with many praising her for being committed to staying fit.

One fan said, "Definitely needed this because yall game shoots be 🔥."

Another fan commented, "That breakfast sandwich look 🔥🔥."

Reactions to Cavinder's post (Image via Instagram/cavindertwins)

A fan replied, "Hiring yall as chefs lol 🔥🔥 👩‍🍳."

One fan also said, "Can you do your ninja cremi recipe? I just got one and need tips!"

Reactions to Cavinder's post (Image via Instagram/cavindertwins)

Her diet will continue to play a key role for the foreseeable future given another post by the twins.

The Hurricanes stars sparked some reaction among their fans by dropping a cryptic hint on social media, suggesting that they may return to the team for a remarkable sixth year, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting confirmation.

