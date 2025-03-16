IN PICS: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder spend "weekend of luv" with Dallas TE Jake Ferguson & sisters as Carson Beck misses from the snaps

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared a sneak peek about how they spent their weekend on their joint Instagram page. The Cavinder twins shared several snaps of themselves, including snaps from their dinner, with Haley's boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and with their family and dog.

Here are the snaps posted on Sunday:

The Cavinder twins have ended their season with Miami after failing to make it into the ACC Tournament. Haley Cavinder has since announced her retirement from basketball. However, the twins remain active on social media, posting content about their daily activities.

Meanwhile, rumors of Hanna and Miami quarterback Carson Beck breaking up began to circulate after the Miami basketball guard unfollowed him on social media, including deleting every trace of him from her verified Instagram handle. Beck's account was also switched to private.

The couple, who have yet to confirm any breakup, were last seen together on a double date with Haley and Ferguson in Nashville, which was posted on Instagram last weekend.

Haley Cavinder shares "unfiltered opinion" on Hanna and Carson Beck's breakup

While Haley Cavinder's relationship with NFL star Jake Ferguson remains rock solid, Hanna Cavinder's relationship with college football star Carson Beck has reportedly hit the rocks. For days, reports of a possible breakup between the Miami athletes have circulated in the media, with Hanna's unfollowing of Beck on social media fueling the reports.

On Friday, Haley posted a TikTok video to share her unfiltered view on her sister's alleged split with her boyfriend.

"I just want to say one thing because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here," she said.

"If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her. She's always right. I promise you. Or your mom, they're always right. So, anyways, happy Thursday.

"It's not my story to tell, but yeah, I know there's a lot of speculation. And I see someone in my life that's hurting, and I don't think it's okay to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut. So, it's a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And, yeah, I'm trying to be as nice as possible."

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami after initially declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. His transfer followed a UCL injury he sustained during a Southeastern Conference game which ended his season with Bulldogs.

