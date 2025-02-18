IN PICS: Miami's Hanna Cavinder soaks up the sun as she enjoys the weather of "Florida in February"

Miami senior guards Hanna and Haley Cavinder often share aspects of their lives on and off the court with their large social media following. On Tuesday, Hanna posted a photo of herself by the pool on their shared Instagram account.

"Florida in February >," the story read.

Hanna Cavinder posts a picture of herself by the pool to the Cavinder twins' IG story

It seems that Hanna is enjoying a day off before Miami hosts No. 1 Notre Dame in an ACC matchup on Thursday. The senior guard has been soaking up the Miami sun for a few days now, as the Hurricanes played at home in their last game, a one-point loss to Florida State on Sunday.

In that game, Hanna contributed four points. Her six rebounds, six assists, and 50% field-goal percentages were all above her season averages. Her twin sister Haley put up 27 of Miami's 82 points against the Seminoles, adding eight rebounds and seven assists. The guards posted several Tiktoks to their 4.6 million followers on the day of the FSU game.

Before that close contest, Miami also dropped a close game at No. 13 N.C. State. Hanna also recorded four points in that conference matchup, while Haley scored 20. The twins shared photos of themselves on the Wolfpack court with their 382,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The rest of the season for Hanna & Haley Cavinder's Miami team

Miami will host top-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday. While this game likely won't end the Hurricanes' four-game losing streak, it could offer Hanna and Haley Cavinder, along with their teammates, an opportunity to sharpen their skills against a highly competitive opponent.

Miami v NC State - Source: Getty

The Hurricanes have their final home game of the season on Sunday against Wake Forest. The 8-17 Demon Deacons are at the bottom of the ACC, having won just one conference contest against Boston College. A win over Wake Forest is attainable for Miami and provides the perfect opportunity to end their losing streak.

Miami will end the season with a trip to the West Coast, visiting Stanford and California. The team is not expected to make the NCAA Tournament this season. However, the Hurricanes still have a chance to make the ACC Tournament. The top 15 teams in the conference get a tournament bid, and Miami is currently in spot 15. If the Cavinder twins and their team finish the season strong, they could make an ACC Tournament appearance.

