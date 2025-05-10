Hanna and Haley Cavinder attended a Post Malone concert in Dallas on Friday as they shared stories from the event on Instagram. The photos and videos documented a series of stops, including a group event at Cowboys Club and a late-night visit to In-N-Out.

The first set of images showed the twins posing with two others, tagging Sloan Shepley and the Cavinder Twins. Another slide featured the group in a car eating In-N-Out food, captioned:

“Ended at in n out.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Additional posts from the concert included crowd shots and group photos, one labeled:

“Post Malone 🤩”

Screenshot, via Instagram

The appearance follows the Cavinders’ decision to step away from basketball. They announced their retirement in March. Haley Cavinder has since shifted focus to social media and brand partnerships, which she was involved in during her playing career.

The Cavinder Twins said their decision was based on pursuing full-time business efforts.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder dress up for Post Malone's Concert at AT&T Stadium

Former college basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder attended a Post Malone concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

Haley Cavinder posted a TikTok video before the event. She wore a pink dress, black heels and carried a black purse with white dots. Her twin sister, Hanna, also shared mirror selfies before the concert, wearing a black top and skirt with black heels.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Haley's fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, appeared briefly in her video. When asked to comment on her outfit, he responded:

“Red hot chili pepper.”

The twins also uploaded a joint video and additional photos before heading to the concert. The event was part of Post Malone’s “Big A** Stadium Tour.”

Cavinder Twins built a large digital following during their college careers, using social media to grow their platform and secure high-value NIL agreements.

Also Read: Hanna and Haley Cavinder drop stylish mirror selfies while rocking Post Malone time fits

