IN PICS: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley dons $4,078 Dior outfit for her appearance on CBS Mornings

On Thursday, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley wore a $4,078 Dior outfit (via the brand's website) during her appearance on CBS Mornings. The 55-year-old was accompanied by American TV personality Gayle King, American-Canadian television host Nathaniel E. Burleson, and journalist Adriana Diaz to promote her book, &quot;Uncommon Favor.&quot; Staley shared some pictures on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She also tagged American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey and asked her to get a copy of the book. She captioned the post:&quot;Thank you @CBSMornings @GayleKing @nateburleson @adrianadiaz for reading UNCOMMON FAVOR-your questions were in depth &amp; truly brought life to the interview! By the way, @Oprah it is a quick great read your book club would enjoy. If you haven’t gotten your copy yet it’s ready!🥰.&quot;Staley, who began her collegiate career at Temple in the 2000-01 season, joined South Carolina in the 2008-09 season. Since then, she has led them to three NCAA championships.Last season, she led the team to the NCAA finals after defeating Texas, 74-57. However, Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies stopped her from lifting her fourth title as South Carolina's head coach.She has reinforced her lineup for the upcoming season by adding five-star and four-star small forwards Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell, respectively, from the Class of 2025. On Wednesday, Staley also uploaded an Instagram photo including a selfie with her Makeer. She wrote:&quot;Quick trip to Toronto! @tenniscanada thank you for the invite to your moving event. Appreciate your approach to growing women’s sports. And a surprised guest was our very own @gamecockwbb baby @agotmakeer! Good to see you on Canadian soil!&quot; Dawn Staley's target Saniyah Hall snapped by USCThe No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Saniyah Hall, announced her commitment to the USC Trojans after she was seen dancing with Dawn Staley in an Instagram story.Staley will now have to look at other players, having targeted the No. 1 power forward, Oliviyah Edwards, No. 2 small forward Amari Byles and more.Heading into the next season, Staley also acquired Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State Seminoles and Madina Okot from Mississippi State Bulldogs via the transfer portal.