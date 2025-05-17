IN PICS: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts’ sister Kylee Kitts enjoys downtime at the beach in latest snaps

Ohio State forward Kylee Kitts entered the transfer portal from the Florida Gators and joined the Buckeyes last month. Kylee is the younger sister of South Carolina Gamecocks' standout Chloe Kitts. Before she committed to the Buckeyes, she was linked with Dawn Staley's team.
During the offseason, Kylee has been vacationing and sharing snippets of her vacation on Instagram. On Friday, she posted photos of herself in a black bikini at the beach.
"Change of scenery," Kylee captioned the post.
Kylee Kitts played for Faith Christian High School (Florida) and was the No. 25-ranked prospect in the country according to MaxPreps. She led her school to its first Florida High School Athletic Association state championship during the 2022-2023 season and averaged 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks during her final year in high school.
She reclassified from the Class of 2025 to 2024 and committed to the Florida Gators.
When Kylee Kitts sought to step out of Chloe's shadow
In an episode of Elite is Earned Digital Short in 2023, Kylee Kitts, who was still in high school, revealed her disgruntlement at being known as Chloe Kitts' sister rather than a player in her own right.
"I don't wanna be like Chloe because I wanna be better than her," Kylee said. "I think I'm getting more confident. I used to be scared to dribble off the floor, and I'd just pass it to a point guard, but I don't do that anymore. I knew it was hard because in my eighth year, I knew it was hard, but I feel like this year it was different.
"People don't know me, they know I'm Chloe's sister, they don't know my name. And when I was in camp, like ten people came up to me and they were like, 'Oh my God are you Chloe's sister?' And I was like, 'Unfortunately. Because you don't know my name and that's fine but like, you're gonna.' Be you and not what others want you to be."
Kitts has yet to establish herself in college basketball, only playing in an exhibition game for the Florida Gators before leaving Gainesville due to an injury that gained her redshirt status.
Kitts will have four years of eligibility at Ohio State, where she will get the chance to make good on her promise to become better than her sister.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here