"She'll go to [South Carolina] once she gets herself established": Fans react as Chloe Kitts' sister, Kylee Kitts makes transfer portal decision 

South Carolina star Chloe Kitts's younger sister Kylee Kitts entered the transfer portal with a 'Do Not Contact' tag from the Florida Gators three weeks ago. On Tuesday, On3 reporter Talia Goodman announced that Kitts had committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kitts was linked to several programs, including her sister's South Carolina Gamecocks, and she visited several programs including the North Carolina State Wolfpack before making her final decision after visiting Ohio State on April 20 and 21.

Kitts reclassified from the class of 2025 to 2024 and joined the Gators although she did not play due to injuries, earning her redshirt status. According to On3, she was the No. 25 ranked prospect in the nation.

"Kitts was one of the best available transfers left. Great get for the Buckeyes," On3's Talia Goodman wrote on X/Twitter.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Kylee Kitts choosing to transfer to Ohio State.

Expand Tweet

Some fans were convinced of her links to the Gamecocks because of her sister's thriving career in Columbia:

"She’ll go to SC once she gets herself established," one fan tweeted.

"well I did want baby Kitts with South Carolina but maybe she just not ready yet," another fan wrote.

"Neat. Was so confident she was a Gamecock," one fan added.

Kylee Kitts will bolster depleted Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost a large portion of their roster from last season including three to graduation and two to the transfer portal which has been inundated with more players than ever before this year. The Buckeyes lost top points scorer Cotie McMahon who registered 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season to the Ole Miss Rebels via the transfer portal.

Kitts could have a huge role to play immediately due to the depleted nature of the Buckeyes' roster. She was a four-star star prospect out of Hagerty High School, Florida where she averaged 24.2 ppg, 14.5 rpg and 3.0 bpg during her final season in 2023. During her school's state FHSSA State Championship victory, she tallied 10.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 3.0 bpg.

Kitts will be part of a young Buckeyes team which will include five-star recruit Jaloni Cambridge and four-star prospect Ava Watson. Coach Kevin McGuff also added former Boston College guard T'yanaTodd via the transfer portal to add some experience to his team for next season.

Due to redshirting her first season in college basketball, Kylee Kitts will have four years of eligibility remaining starting next season.

