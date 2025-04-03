IN PICS: UCLA HC Cori Close celebrates Naismith Coach of the Year award with Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and more

UCLA coach Cori Close led the No. 2-seeded Bruins to a 72-65 win against the LSU Tigers in an ill-tempered Elite Eight game on Sunday. The win clinched the Bruins' first appearance in the Final Four of the Big Dance under the NCAA in program history.

Ad

Close capped off the historic achievement by clinching the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year on Wednesday. Dominant UCLA center Lauren Betts also clinched the Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year Award and posed with her coach and teammate, Kiki Rice.

At the ceremony, Stacy Gardella, who is the Head of Global Marketing Technology & Operations at ProDriven Brands, congratulated Close for winning the award.

Ad

Trending

“Werner Ladder congratulates Coach Close for her steadfast commitment and exceptional leadership throughout the season, which has earned her this well-deserved recognition,” said Stacy Gardella. “We are honored to present this award, celebrating excellence in collegiate coaching, and extend our heartfelt congratulations to her for guiding UCLA women’s basketball through this historic and remarkable season.”

Ad

Ad

Cori Close is finishing her 14th season as coach of the UCLA Bruins and during her tenure, she has led them to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including five Sweet 16s, one Elite Eight and one Final Four. She has a 321-142 record as coach of the Bruins.

Cori Close has had consistent success with UCLA

It has been a dominant season for the Bruins under Close. They clinched the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll on November 25 after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks and did not relinquish it for 12 weeks, setting a Big Ten record for most weeks at No. 1.

Ad

Close also led UCLA to a Big Ten Tournament championship win, dethroning the USC Trojans. She released a heartfelt statement thanking her staff and players after news of her award win.

“I’m not at a loss for words often, but I am about this award,” Cori Close said in the statement. “I’m humbled and grateful. It’s most meaningful because it gives me a chance to thank each player, staff member, role model and mentor.

Ad

"May our work in the win and loss columns always pale in comparison to the work we do to help teach, mentor and equip for life beyond the hardwood.”

Up next for Cori Close and the UCLA Bruins is a marquee clash against the talented Paige Buecker's No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies for a chance to make more history by reaching the national championship game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here