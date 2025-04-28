In Pics: UCLA star Lauren Betts shares stylish snaps from her NYC trip

UCLA star Lauren Betts was one of the best players in the just-concluded NCAA Tournament despite the No. 1-seeded Bruins being blown out in the Final Four by eventual champions, the No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies. Betts will return for her senior season in college basketball, where she will team up with her sister, Sienna Betts, at UCLA.

The popular Betts took time to visit New York during the offseason. She has showcased herself on Instagram spending time with her sister and UConn star Azzi Fudd in the Big Apple.

On Sunday, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram from her Big Apple visit, including pictures from the Business of Women’s Sports Summit, views of the city at night, her fits and snippets of her meals during her mini-vacation there.

She captioned the post:

"nyc treated me well."

Lauren Betts details mental health journey

During an interview with ESPN during March Madness, Lauren Betts revealed that she had struggled with her mental health, which included episodes of depression. She further revealed how she had been bullied her whole life due to her 6-foot-7 height.

The interview was released during a crucial time of the season before the Bruins played against Paige Buecker's UConn Huskies, who eventually won the national championship.

“I think one of the reasons why I wanted to come out with the story is because I felt like I was finally in the right place to do so,” Lauren Betts said. “And I think that I just had done a lot of healing since then. I was, like, you know what, I just don’t feel like I have to really hide this anymore. I think the responses that I’ve had since then have truly just validated what I did and what I put out.

"I think the amount of love and support that I’ve gotten just means a lot to me. To help young girls who, I guess, just didn’t really have anyone to look up to. … I think just for me to be an outlet and to kind of validate their feelings and to know there’s someone out there who is dealing with the same thing that I am is, I think, is just really important.”

Despite being linked with an entry into the transfer portal that has been inundated with top stars, Lauren Betts has stayed loyal to the UCLA Bruins ahead of a crucial 2025-2026 season, after which she is being tabbed as the potential top pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

