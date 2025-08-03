Villanova commit Kylee Watson attended the Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury game on Saturday to cheer her former teammate Te-Hina Paopao. She watched the Dream get a 95-72 victory over the Mercury at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia.Watson, a former Notre Dame star, shared images from her outing on Instagram. It included glamorous photos of herself on the court after the game and a picture of the Atlanta guard.&quot;Atl files,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe New Jersey native was rocking a sporty streetwear look. A black ensemble with a varsity jacket, paired with light blue denim shorts and classic tan boots.Paopao, who recorded seven points and three assists in the win on Saturday, commented on the post.&quot;wag activities ? 😅,&quot; Te-Hina wrote.Screenshot via Instagram (@kylee.watsonn/IG)Kylee Watson joined Villanova in April after spending two years with the Fighting Irish. She missed last season with a knee injury, but will look to get back to her best with the Wildcats in the upcoming season. Paopao, a former South Carolina standout, was drafted by the Dream with the No. 18 pick in this year's WNBA draft.Watson and Paopao have been close friends since their days at Oregon, and the two got matching tattoos earlier this year to celebrate their friendship.Kylee Watson discusses why Villanova felt like the perfect final stopKylee Watson has one year of eligibility remaining, and she wisely chose to use it at Villanova — about a one-and-a-half-hour drive from her hometown of Linwood, NJ.During her introduction to Villanova fans on Instagram, she was asked about the appeal of playing college ball so close to home.&quot;Honestly, traveling from so far away — I’ve kind of gone to college all over the place,&quot; Watson said. &quot;So I feel like I’ve hit every region of the country. Coming home for my last year, I’m super excited about it.&quot;And honestly, that was a huge reason why I chose Villanova — to be able to have my family at games. I also know a lot of the girls just from playing against them or being around them growing up. So, it’s really awesome, and I’m excited to be back home.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWatson averaged 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds when she last played during the 2023-24 season for Notre Dame.