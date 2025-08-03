  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • IN PICS: Villanova commit Kylee Watson shares glamorous pics from Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury game ft. Te-Hina Paopao

IN PICS: Villanova commit Kylee Watson shares glamorous pics from Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury game ft. Te-Hina Paopao

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:01 GMT
Kylee Watson and Te-Hina Paopao
Kylee Watson and Te-Hina Paopao - Source: Getty

Villanova commit Kylee Watson attended the Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury game on Saturday to cheer her former teammate Te-Hina Paopao. She watched the Dream get a 95-72 victory over the Mercury at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia.

Ad

Watson, a former Notre Dame star, shared images from her outing on Instagram. It included glamorous photos of herself on the court after the game and a picture of the Atlanta guard.

"Atl files," she captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The New Jersey native was rocking a sporty streetwear look. A black ensemble with a varsity jacket, paired with light blue denim shorts and classic tan boots.

Paopao, who recorded seven points and three assists in the win on Saturday, commented on the post.

"wag activities ? 😅," Te-Hina wrote.
Screenshot via Instagram (@kylee.watsonn/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@kylee.watsonn/IG)

Kylee Watson joined Villanova in April after spending two years with the Fighting Irish. She missed last season with a knee injury, but will look to get back to her best with the Wildcats in the upcoming season.

Ad

Paopao, a former South Carolina standout, was drafted by the Dream with the No. 18 pick in this year's WNBA draft.

Watson and Paopao have been close friends since their days at Oregon, and the two got matching tattoos earlier this year to celebrate their friendship.

Kylee Watson discusses why Villanova felt like the perfect final stop

Kylee Watson has one year of eligibility remaining, and she wisely chose to use it at Villanova — about a one-and-a-half-hour drive from her hometown of Linwood, NJ.

Ad

During her introduction to Villanova fans on Instagram, she was asked about the appeal of playing college ball so close to home.

"Honestly, traveling from so far away — I’ve kind of gone to college all over the place," Watson said. "So I feel like I’ve hit every region of the country. Coming home for my last year, I’m super excited about it.
Ad
"And honestly, that was a huge reason why I chose Villanova — to be able to have my family at games. I also know a lot of the girls just from playing against them or being around them growing up. So, it’s really awesome, and I’m excited to be back home."

Watson averaged 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds when she last played during the 2023-24 season for Notre Dame.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications