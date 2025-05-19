"In her rockstar era" "Super slay": College hoops fans react as UCLA star Lauren Betts sports LA Dodgers merch

UCLA standout Lauren Betts has made waves on the basketball court, steering the Bruins to the NCAA Final Four last season. Beyond her athletic prowess, Betts has also captured attention for her impeccable fashion sense.

Ad

Her recent Instagram post showcases a carousel of images featuring her in trendy attire. In some pictures, she wears a black top with an LA Dodgers cap and a pearl pendant necklace.

"Go Kylie go," Betts captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Fans filled the comments section to share their appreciation. Here are some of the reactions:

"super slay," one fan wrote.

"Can’t wait til the new season starts. I’m excited to see you and your sister hoopin it up!" a fan said.

"In her rockstar era fr," another added.

"Shoutout to Lauren for taking a pic with me outside of crypto arena today," one fan commented.

Ad

"slay queen!" one comment read.

"So lovely Lauren ❤️ love 💝 it happy Sunday 🌹🌹," another chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@laurenmariebetts/IG)

Lauren Betts wrapped her junior year at UCLA, averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.7 assists per game. She shot 64.8% from the field and 62.0% from the free throw line.

Ad

Lauren Betts returns to UCLA, aims to win national championship

Lauren Betts will return to UCLA for her senior season with the goal of winning a national title. Last season, she helped lead the Bruins to win a Big Ten Tournament title and brought them one step closer to an NCAA championship, before falling to eventual champion UConn in the Final Four.

Ad

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts told ESPN in February. "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? I'd want to do that for another year.

"I want to win a national championship, obviously, if not this year, then obviously next year, but hopefully we could just do it both times."

Ad

Although Betts fell short of winning the national championship last season, she will have another chance to claim the coveted title before beginning her WNBA career.

Meanwhile, coach Cori Close brought in one player from the transfer portal: Gianna Kneepkens of Utah. UCLA also signed a five-star forward, Sienna Betts, who is Lauren Betts' younger sister.

The opportunity to play alongside her sister Sienna is another compelling factor in her decision to come back to Westwood Village.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here