Indiana vs. USC women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. JuJu Watkins

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 07, 2025 18:01 GMT
Images via Instagram pages of both teams.
The Big Ten Tournament is underway and Indiana vs. USC tipped off the quarterfinal action on Friday. The quarterfinals of the women's Big Ten Tournament started on Friday at 12 p.m. ET with a game between the No. 9-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (19-11) and No. 1-ranked USC Trojans (26-2).

This was the first game for USC after earning a bye through the first two rounds of the tournament. Conversely, it was the second game for Indiana. The Hoosiers earned a bye through the first round but faced No. 8-ranked Oregon in the round of 16. They defeated the Ducks 78-62 the day before this game took place.

Heading into this game, the Hoosiers had won two games in a row. Conversely, the Trojans had won seven straight before this game started. ESPN Analytics had the Trojans as 87.9% favorites before tip-off.

Indiana vs. USC box score

Team 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Indiana181634
USC231538
Indiana Hoosiers stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Karoline Striplin1 for 40 for 00 for 0000100022
Yarden Garzon3 for 53 for 40 for 0044200109
Chloe Moore-McNeil2 for 70 for 24 for 4123210218
Shay Ciezki2 for 40 for 00 for 0011011204
Sydney Parrish2 for 50 for 23 for 3000220127
Lilly Meister1 for 20 for 00 for 0112100012
Julianna LaMendola0 for 10 for 00 for 0000000110
Lexus Bargesser1 for 10 for 00 for 0011201102
USC Trojans stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Kiki Iriafen3 for 80 for 12 for 2314300128
Talia von Oelhoffen0 for 30 for 20 for 0011101100
Avery Howell2 for 31 for 20 for 0022220005
Kennedy Smith2 for 41 for 30 for 0145100225
JuJu Watkins5 for 110 for 26 for 61231202016
Clarice Akunwafo2 for 20 for 00 for 0123101014
Kayleigh Heckel0 for 10 for 10 for 0000000200
Malia Samuels0 for 00 for 00 for 0022000120

Indiana vs. USC game summary

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
