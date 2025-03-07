Indiana vs. USC women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. JuJu Watkins

The Big Ten Tournament is underway and Indiana vs. USC tipped off the quarterfinal action on Friday. The quarterfinals of the women's Big Ten Tournament started on Friday at 12 p.m. ET with a game between the No. 9-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (19-11) and No. 1-ranked USC Trojans (26-2).

This was the first game for USC after earning a bye through the first two rounds of the tournament. Conversely, it was the second game for Indiana. The Hoosiers earned a bye through the first round but faced No. 8-ranked Oregon in the round of 16. They defeated the Ducks 78-62 the day before this game took place.

Heading into this game, the Hoosiers had won two games in a row. Conversely, the Trojans had won seven straight before this game started. ESPN Analytics had the Trojans as 87.9% favorites before tip-off.

Indiana vs. USC box score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Indiana 18 16 34 USC 23 15 38

Indiana Hoosiers stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Karoline Striplin 1 for 4 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 Yarden Garzon 3 for 5 3 for 4 0 for 0 0 4 4 2 0 0 1 0 9 Chloe Moore-McNeil 2 for 7 0 for 2 4 for 4 1 2 3 2 1 0 2 1 8 Shay Ciezki 2 for 4 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 2 0 4 Sydney Parrish 2 for 5 0 for 2 3 for 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 2 7 Lilly Meister 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 Julianna LaMendola 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Lexus Bargesser 1 for 1 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 1 1 2 0 1 1 0 2

USC Trojans stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Kiki Iriafen 3 for 8 0 for 1 2 for 2 3 1 4 3 0 0 1 2 8 Talia von Oelhoffen 0 for 3 0 for 2 0 for 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 Avery Howell 2 for 3 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 5 Kennedy Smith 2 for 4 1 for 3 0 for 0 1 4 5 1 0 0 2 2 5 JuJu Watkins 5 for 11 0 for 2 6 for 6 1 2 3 1 2 0 2 0 16 Clarice Akunwafo 2 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 2 3 1 0 1 0 1 4 Kayleigh Heckel 0 for 1 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Malia Samuels 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 0

Indiana vs. USC game summary

