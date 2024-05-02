Former women's college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is now a WNBA rookie with the Indiana Fever and with her departure, she has left behind the uncertainty of whether women's basketball will continue its visibility momentum.

During a recent interview with On3, USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb emphasized the fact that there are other stars left in college basketball and advocated for more time slots on prime TV.

“It’s continuing to put these young women on TV on major networks during major time slots,” Gottlieb said. “Caitlin’s phenomenal, right? She has this unique, captivating nature – the way that Steph (Curry) does.

"But she’s not the first, nor the only exciting player. We’ve had them for years, and so now to say, OK, this is a newfound set of eyeballs, let’s continue to put the marketing dollars in and the good time slots. Keep giving women’s basketball a chance and it will excel.”

Caitlin Clark adapting to the pros

Caitlin Clark was a monster in transition with her passing and phenomenal shooting during her college basketball days and she will have to continue quickening the pace as she prepares for her WNBA debut.

The league's shot clock is 24 seconds as opposed to the college basketball one, which is 30 seconds, a major adaptation point for some players, and the former record-breaking college basketball star is no exception.

Clark did not sound fazed during a news conference while speaking about the adaptation to the new shot clock.

"It's fast, a fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play," Clark said. "So, I think it suits my game pretty well. And, you know, it's a fast pace, a lot faster than college. You gotta learn quicker, you gotta get your mind fully wherever, you know, there's no time to be tired."

WNBA fans are awaiting Clark's pro debut as the Fever will tussle with the Dallas Sky on Friday, May 3 for a preseason game. Her full-league debut will come against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

Caitlin Clark has barely had a vacation since the Iowa Hawkeyes' national title game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the WNBA season is just two weeks away.

"I feel like I'm in really good basketball shape," Clark said. "There's no getting back in shape for myself, I've been playing basketball. There's been no really off period. And for me, I feel like that's a really good thing. It just keeps the momentum rolling."

There will undoubtedly be several eyes on the WNBA this season due to the undeniable Caitlin Clark effect but the Indiana Fever rookie sounds relaxed at the prospect of being the focus of so much attention.