"Inject it into my veins": Fans ecstatic for Andrej Stojakovic's "Revenge game" as NBA legend's son drops career high vs Stanford

College basketball fans couldn’t look away Wednesday night, as California Golden Bears sophomore Andrej Stojakovic torched Stanford for a career-high 37 points in the ACC Tournament.

The son of NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time All-Star and 2011 Finals champion, turned his homecoming into a personal showcase. Transferring from Stanford to Cal after his freshman year, Stojakovic made the “revenge game” one to remember.

Stanford came in as the slight favorites, having beaten Cal twice this season: once in Berkeley and then in Palo Alto. but Stojakovic flipped the script. He shot 13-of-22 from the field, drained 4-of-7 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds, proving that he’s more than just a famous last name.

His breakout performance elicited fan reactions on X:

“Inject it into my veins,” one wrote.

“Revenge Game,” another posted.

"Wasn’t he committed to Stanford at one point?,” one wrote.

“Showing them what they missing,” a fan wrote.

"Oh no. .,” one reacted.

“Ayee he a problem. Gonna be a good pro,” another wrote.

Andrej Stojakovic faces his former team

This wasn’t just another game, as it was Andrej Stojakovic facing his former team. After a freshman season at Stanford in 2023-24, he hit the transfer portal when coach Jerod Haase got the axe.

Several players bolted, and Stojakovic landed at Cal, his hometown squad in Berkeley, committing in May.

In a historic twist - Cal and Stanford clashed in the ACC Tournament for the first time, thanks to conference realignment, and the tension was electric.

Cal’s road to the matchup was a grind. They fell to Notre Dame in four overtimes to close the regular season and outlasted Virginia Tech in double overtime on Tuesday to reach Stanford.

Despite Stojakovic’s heroics, Stanford held on for their third straight win over Cal this year, improving to 20-12. Still, the night belonged to Stojakovic. His fire kept fans buzzing and cemented his name in the rivalry’s latest chapter.

