“Insane run dawg”: College hoops fans react to No. 1 UConn’s incredible 30-0 run vs. No. 3 Illinois in dominant Elite Eight victory

Fans are expressing joy and astonishment as the UConn Huskies scored 30 points in a row without conceding a point as they hammered Illinois 77-52. Donovan Clingan led the onslaught over Illini in the first half's final minutes to the 13:16 mark of the second half in the Elite Eight encounter. With the win, the Huskies secured a spot in the Final Four.

The top-seeded UConn Huskies (35-3) faced 3rd-seeded Illinois (29-9) and the former registered a 10th straight double-digit win in a row. Illini fought hard in the first half but UConn proved to be unstoppable. The game was tied at 23-23 before UConn exploded and restricted Illini to score for the next 50 minutes.

Donovan Clingan scored 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist. Cam Spencer added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 1 assist. Marcus Domask seemed to be the lone fighter for Illinois to score in double digits. He contributed 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Fans flooded the internet, showering praise on UConn and expressing their emotions, while some were ruthless with their jabs at Illini:

"Insane run dawg"

"Illinois forgot they were playing a game"

"absolutely incredible"

"Best college team of all time"

"It’s madness baby! Woooo"

"Idk that I’ve ever seen a 30-0 run in D1 basketball"

"Complete dismantling"

"Probably the best team I’ve ever seen"

"Insane, never seen anything like it"

"Domination!!! UConn!!"

The UConn Huskies are aiming to write history

The victory against Illinois was the 11th straight victory for the Huskies. The team also has 25 wins in the last 26 games. UConn will face the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in Glendale, Arizona, for the Final Four encounter.

Given the dominance of the Huskies, fans expect them to win the NCAA title for the second time in a row. Florida achieved the feat in 2006 and 2007. If UConn can do that this year, they will be the first team since Florida to repeat history.

What do you think about the magical show put up by the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight clash? Let us know in the comments.