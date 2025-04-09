Insider claims Texas Tech returnee JT Toppin set to make whopping $4M with new NIL package

Texas Tech's top scorer is set to return next season. On Tuesday, sophomore forward JT Toppin announced his decision to come back. According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, securing Toppin was a costly move for the school, as he is expected to receive an NIL package worth approximately $4 million.

Toppin spent his freshman season at New Mexico before transferring to Texas Tech. He had a standout sophomore season, leading the team in points per game, with 18.2, and rebounds, with 9.4. He proved himself as a two-way force with a team-best 1.5 blocks per game.

As of this March, Toppin had an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, with deals including Athletes Tread, Raising Cane's and Team Vktry. A $4 million NIL package will be a big step forward for him.

The young forward is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and helped lead the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight during their March Madness run. As Texas Tech looks to continue establishing itself as a top-tier basketball program, the return of Toppin is monumental, no matter how costly.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Texas Tech at Florida - Source: Imagn

JT Toppin's performance in Texas Tech's March Madness run

This year, Texas Tech made its first Elite Eight appearance since making a run to the title game in 2019. JT Toppin served as an essential contributor to the team's postseason success.

The sophomore averaged 33 minutes on the court this postseason and played his best basketball of the season. Toppin recorded a double-double in all four of the Red Raiders' NCAA Tournament games, averaging 19.3 points and 11.0 rebounds.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Texas Tech at Florida - Source: Imagn

Toppin is known for his shooting success. His 55.4% field goal percentage is tied for 47th in NCAA, and he surpassed this average in the postseason, shooting 59%. He also shot 40% from beyond the arc in March Madness as compared to 33.3% on the season.

The forward's mindset both on and off the court made him successful at Texas Tech this past season.

"He's such a laid-back guy," Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland said of Toppin. "When you talk to him, he's awesome. He's such a good person, and I love being around him. But when he plays basketball, he plays with an edge and intensity, and he loves to compete.

"I've tried to explain it to people after I'd been around him a few times. JT is different than anybody I've ever coached. It's got a different energy to it."

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Texas Tech at Florida - Source: Imagn

Toppin was a valuable piece of Texas Tech's success this season and will look to grow his skill set when he returns next year.

