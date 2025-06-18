Insider Jon Rothstein commends Jon Scheyer for addressing major problem that "Duke may have felt" amid March Madness collapse vs Houston

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has assembled a challenging nonconference schedule for the upcoming season, featuring matchups against Kansas, Florida, North Carolina and Arkansas.

Scheyer felt the need to seek out marquee opponents as a way of toughening his squad and preparing them for future high-pressure scenarios.

The Blue Devils succumbed to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four in March Madness last season. They led by 14 points but couldn't close out the game once the Cougars upped their defensive pressure. Scheyer is deliberately stress-testing his team by scheduling difficult opponents in nonconference play.

CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein discussed Duke's schedule on his podcast on CBS Sports' YouTube channel.

"There are eight games that are non-ACC related," Rothstein said (4:03). "Obviously, the Army game is not against a Power Conference opponent, but it's still the first time Duke will be in a true road setting next season.

"Looking at the makeup of Duke’s schedule, you start thinking about a lot of things. First of all, you have to thank Jon Scheyer for continuing to pursue major non-conference opportunities.

"You also have to look at this: Duke may have felt — especially in the Final Four against Houston — that the lack of competition in the ACC last year let the Blue Devils down in crunch time. That’s a real storyline behind how Duke put together this non-conference schedule."

The Blue Devils start their 2025-26 campaign on Nov. 4 against Texas in Charlotte before facing Army in West Point.

They then take on Kansas in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, followed by a trip to Chicago to face Arkansas, before returning to Durham to take on national champion Florida. Duke has subsequent matchups against Michigan State, UNC and Texas Tech.

"Duke is going to be tested significantly before it gets to the guts of ACC play," Rothstein added.

National championship remains the ultimate goal for Duke coach Jon Scheyer

The upcoming season will be Jon Scheyer's fourth year in Durham and the pressure has started to build on the former Duke guard and national champion.

When Scheyer was brought in to replace Mike Krzyzewski, he was tasked with bringing the national championship back to Durham. They came close last season and the upcoming campaign might be the year he can do it.

After losing multiple starters to the NBA draft, Scheyer added two transfers and five freshmen to the program, including the No. 3 recruit Cameron Boozer.

