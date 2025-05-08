Insider names West Virginia, USC, Gonzaga, among other teams as potential destination for Oklahoma transfer Duke Miles

The battle is heating up in the Duke Miles sweepstakes. Basketball insider Tobias Bass shared on Wednesday on X/Twitter the teams that are interested in acquiring the services of the Oklahoma transfer, including West Virginia, USC and Gonzaga.

Miles told The Athletic that he has heard from 11 schools since he was granted a release from his letter of intent to join the Texas A&M Aggies. Georgetown, Virginia, Tennessee, Baylor, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and Saint Mary's have also contacted Miles apart from the Mountaineers, Trojans and Bulldogs.

Duke Miles is searching for another team after he decommitted from two programs since entering the transfer portal. He initially joined the Virginia Cavaliers on Apr. 7 before decommitting on Apr. 11. Miles then chose to commit to Texas A&M on Apr. 22 but his stay there was short-lived as well. He requested a release on May 2, with the Aggies granting that request on May 5.

Miles has one year of eligibility remaining after playing five seasons in the collegiate ranks. He first suited up for Troy, making 49 appearances in three seasons there, including 25 starts. Miles transferred to High Point ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and posted career-best numbers in scoring and assists in his lone season with the Panthers.

How Duke Miles fared for Oklahoma Sooners in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Duke Mles transferred to Oklahoma ahead of the 2024-25 season and helped the Sooners reach the NCAA Tournament for the 34th time in program history. The Sooners finished the regular season and the 2025 SEC Tournament with a 20-13 overall record.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles (#15) drives to the basket against Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (#0) during the second half at Moody Center. Photo: Imagn

They came close to upsetting Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament, losing 85-84 at Bridgestone Arena. Otega Oweh broke the hearts of Oklahoma fans, scoring the game-winner with 0.5 seconds left. Duke Miles struggled in that contest, scoring two points in 14 minutes of action. He went 0-for-1 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Oklahoma's campaign in the NCAA Tournament didn't last long as well as the Sooners lost 67-59 to the UConn Huskies in the first round. They had no answer for Solo Ball and Alex Karaban, who combined for 27 points on 9-for-18 shooting.

Miles scored five points on 2-for-6 shooting in his final game for the Sooners. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 boards, 2.0 dimes and 1.4 steals through 34 games in his lone season at Oklahoma.

