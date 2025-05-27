Insider shares “thrilled” Todd Golden’s honest take as Alex Condon returns to Florida

Alex Condon is returning to Florida, and Todd Golden is all about it. On Tuesday, ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony announced on X that the big man will withdraw from the 2025 NBA draft.
ESPN writer Pete Thamel shared the Florida coach's thoughts on the star's return.
"Todd Golden says he's "thrilled" that Condon is returning to the Gators," Thamel tweeted. "Said he had a great process, with a lot of good feedback. 'Fortunately, he's positioned himself nicely.'"
Condon expressed similar excitement about returning to Golden's squad.
"It's a really good situation waiting for me there," Condon said, according to ESPN. "A great coach with Todd Golden. Teammates I won a national championship with. I have great chemistry with those boys. We have a good transfer class coming in. I expect guys to make a leap. My big man coach, Carlin Hartman, is returning, so I will keep developing my game with him."
The Australian forward was the No. 38 prospect in ESPN's draft projections, but is returning to Florida with a clear purpose in mind. Condon wants to lead his team to a second consecutive national title, a feat the Gators last achieved in 2006 and 2007.
"It's a hard thing to do, winning back-to-back," Condon said. "We're not taking it lightly. We need to get together as a team. Get back to Gainesville, share in some hardship through hard work in the summer, and get used to playing with each other. Part of the reason we were so good last season was we got used to playing with each other for two years. We need to continue that. When guys have your back, that's what makes a great team."
Alex Condon's sophomore season at Florida
After serving as a role player off the bench as a freshman, Alex Condon emerged as a starter for Florida in his sophomore campaign. The 6-foot-11 forward made 35 starts for the Gators last season, averaging 24.9 minutes.
Condon led Florida in rebounds (7.5) and blocks (1.3). He added 10.6 points, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 49.3% from the field.
Condon helped lead Florida to a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and the team's first national title in nearly 20 years. Now, he will return for his junior season to hone his skill set further and continue to lead the Gators to greatness.
