Insider Travis Branham names Big Ten program as front runners in Andrej Stojakovic sweepstakes: "The team to beat"

The battle is heating up in the Andrej Stojakovic sweepstakes. Basketball insider Travis Branham named the Illinois Fighting Illini as the frontrunner to acquire the California transfer's services during Tuesday's episode of the "College Basketball Show."
Branham liked the Big Ten program's chances to land Stojakovic after the latter paid a visit to Illinois on Tuesday. The son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic is one of the top players still available in the transfer portal.
"Over the weekend, this thing was popping off," Branham said when asked about Stojakovic's recruitment. "You had schools including Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, Clemson, Michigan [and] several others all trying to get involved in this situation."
"He was actually on campus at Illinois on Tuesday, and by all means, it sounds like Illinois is the team to beat. They are in the driver's seat and frankly, it would not surprise me to see him make a commitment before he leaves campus."
Illinois has become a prime destination for players from the Balkan Peninsula. The Fighting Illini recently secured the commitment from Serbian star Mihailo Petrovic, who is currently making waves in the Adriatic League.
Brad Underwood now has four players from the Balkan Peninsula on his roster, with Petrovic joining Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic in Illinois' lineup for the 2025-26 season.
How Andrej Stojakovic fared for California in the 2024-25 NCAA season
Andrej Stojakovic posted impressive numbers for the California Golden Bears in the 2024-25 season, averaging 17.9 points 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks through 29 games in his sophomore year. He showed his two-way prowess, leading the team in scoring and blocked shots.
Stojakovic dazzled for California during this year's ACC Tournament, averaging 33.0 points in the games against Virginia Tech and Stanford. He led the Golden Bears to an 82-73 victory over the Hokies in the first round, scoring 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting. He also had five rebounds, two assists and one steal in the double-overtime win.
Stojakovic tried his best to extend California's season, scoring a career-high 37 points in the second round against Stanford. He shot 13-for-22 from the field, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point area. His efforts went for naught, though, as the Golden Bears suffered a 78-73 defeat against the Cardinal.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here