Iowa guards Kylie Feuerbach and Sydney Affolter were snapped together. Affolter uploaded a picture of her friend and teammate in her graduation gown on her Instagram story and captioned it:

“She so cutes.”

Feuerbach wore a convocation gown, with a white dress and white heels underneath.

Image Credit: Sydney Affolter’s Instagram Story

Kylie Feuerbach was a reserve for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season. She transferred to Iowa after playing the 2020-21 season with Iowa State. She missed all of the 2022-23 season with an ACL injury.

Kylie Feuerbach spoke about the Iowa Hawkeyes’ run to the NCAA Tournament

The 2022-23 season was an interesting time for Kylie Feuerbach with the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, she was only just a spectator for the ride. In 2023-24, she was a key contributor as the Hawkeyes won their third straight Big Ten Tournament title and their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament final.

Feuerbach averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game in 39 games.

“This year was just as special, for sure, and it was nice to be able to get on the court and be playing,” Feuerbach said as per Shaw Local. “Getting the experience last year, going into it this year we knew what to expect – there’s just a lot going on all the time during the tournament – and I think that helped us a lot.”

“I would honestly say that I was a little more composed this year because I knew I was going to be playing. My nerves were a little more controlled. Last year, as basically just a spectator, you get more wrapped up into the game and take things more seriously because you’re really able to get into it and see everything. I really think it was cool to see both sides of it the last two years.”

Now, her focus is on next year, filling in the shoes of Gabbie Marshall as a defensive stopper.