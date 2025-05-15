Iowa HC Jan Jensen "pumped" as former Hawkeye Lucy Olsen secures Washington Mystics spot

Lucy Olsen has secured a spot on the Washington Mystics’ 12-player roster. The former Iowa guard was selected No. 23 overall in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

On Wednesday, Iowa coach Jan Jensen acknowledged the move with an Instagram story featuring a photo of Olsen in a Mystics uniform.

"Sooo pumped for @lucy3olsen,” Jensen wrote. “She officially made the @washmystics roster! Let's Goooo!!!! Love ya, Lucy! So proud of you!"

Screenshot, via Instagram

Mystics coach Sydney Johnson said that Olsen earned the roster spot:

"Everybody in the league knows how valued that can be,” Johnson said (0:32). “So, certainly not pulling that away from Lucy in any shape or form. It's just got to be a shot she makes at a high level, which is what Courtney does.

“What I would say directly in terms of Lucy is her work ethic is really on the high end. I mean, she really puts her time in, which is impressive, which is what's needed at this level," Johnson added.

Olsen was retained as Washington waived Zaay Green, Khadijiah Cave, Ashten Prechtel and Lauren Jensen on May 14. Olsen transferred to Iowa in 2024 after three seasons at Villanova. She led the Hawkeyes in scoring (17.9 ppg) and assists (5.1 apg).

As a junior at Villanova, she ranked third nationally at 23.3 points per game, earning first-team All-Big East honors and the conference’s Most Improved Player award. She was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2025. She went 2-for-14 across two preseason games.

Lucy Olsen becomes fourth former Iowa player on a WNBA roster

Lucy Olsen becomes the fourth former Iowa player on a WNBA roster, joining Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson.

The Mystics entered camp with the youngest roster in the league. Their average age was 25.4 years, with five rookies in contention for final spots. Rookie guard Georgia Amoore will miss the season with a torn ACL, affecting the backcourt depth chart.

Olsen’s WNBA debut is scheduled for May 16 when Washington hosts Atlanta.

