"We're so proud of you": Iowa HC Jan Jensen gets excited supporting Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen vs. Indiana Fever

Iowa coach Jan Jensen had nothing but appreciation for Lucy Olsen while watching her on the WNBA hardwood. Olsen, who joined the Hawkeyes last year, was picked 11th in the second round (23rd overall) in the draft by the Washington Mystics. Olsen was pitched against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever for her franchise debut.

Jensen could not help but showcase support for Olsen. The coach grabbed a frame from the live game and posted it on her Instagram stories:

"Hawk Fans, there's ourl@lucy3olsen. Way to go , Lucy! We're so proud of you & your @washmystics!" she wrote.

Jensen showcases support for Olsen | via @janjensen13/Instagram

After Caitlin Clark transitioned to the WNBA last season, Jensen brought in Lucy Olsen to keep the roster competitive.

Iowa didn't make it to the NCAA tournament game like it did in the last two years with Clark. However, the school gave out some of the most exciting games of the season. These included a surprising 76-69 win over JuJu Watkins and USC right before Clark's jersey retirement.

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark's advice to Lucy Olsen

When Lucy Olsen arrived in Iowa, local fans eyed her to be the next Caitlin Clark. Olsen was the third-best scorer in the nation in the 2023-24 season, which intensified the fans' expectations.

Jan Jensen eased the guard's pressure by highlighting the difference between Olsen and Clark's play styles to fans. With that, Kate Martin and the Indiana Fever standout also joined in, inspiring her to stay focused on the bigger plan of her journey.

"(They said) keep working hard," Olsen said. "You never know what your path is going to be but if you want it and you keep working for it - you’ll get the opportunity."

The Washington Mystics picked Lucy Olsen alongside two other guards, Georgia Amoore and Zaay Green. With Amoore's first-round selection, it was assumed that Olsen would be a secondary option for the team. However, Amoore suffered an ACL injury during camp, opening early point guard opportunities for Olsen.

