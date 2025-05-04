Iowa hooper Jada Gyamfi gushes over former teammate Caitlin Clark's WNBA snap

By Salim Prajapati
Modified May 04, 2025 04:44 GMT
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn
Jada Gyamfi and Caitlin Clark during Iowa days - Source: Imagn

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi never shies away from raving about her former Hawkeyes teammate Caitlin Clark. She often reacts to Clark's post on social media.

Ad

On Saturday, Clark's WNBA team, the Indiana Fever, shared a photo of her on Instagram. Gyamfi, who played with her for two seasons, reshared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I really like this Caitlin girl idk."
Screenshot via Instagram (@jadagyamfi/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@jadagyamfi/IG)

Clark, the Division I all-time leading scorer, also added a few pictures from a photoshoot for the Indiana Fever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We are so back… YEAR 2❤️‍🔥," she wrote on Instagram.
Ad

Jada Gyamfi and other ex-Iowa teammates Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall commented on the Fever star's post.

"Cannot wait to hug you & cuddle you," she added a comment.
"Year 2 let’s get ittttttttt," Martin said.
"Can't wait to squeeze you !!!!!" Marshall chimed in.
Gyamfi, Martin and Marshall commented on Instagram (@caitlinclark22/IG)
Gyamfi, Martin and Marshall commented on Instagram (@caitlinclark22/IG)

The WNBA preseason began on Friday with the Fever defeating the Washington Mystics 79-74 in overtime. However, Clark was missing from the game due to a minor leg injury.

Ad
"Just a little tightness," Clark said. "I'll go through all our warmups and everything — and then they'll decide if I'm good to go or not."

She traveled with the team and warmed up ahead of tipoff but was held out of the contest as a precaution.

Jada Gyamfi embraces last year at Iowa, says won't chase pro basketball path afterwards

On Apr. 7, Jada Gyamfi announced on Instagram that she would be returning to Iowa for her final year of eligibility.

Ad

On Thursday, Iowa's Instagram account uploaded a graphic with a list of its Big 10 opponents for the upcoming season. The dates and times of the games are not finalized yet.

Ad

Gyamfi showed her excitement by commenting on the post:

"Hey Siri play California girls🏝️," she wrote.
Screenshot via Instagram (@iowawbb/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@iowawbb/IG)

As the 6-foot-1 Iowa native gears up for her last season with the Hawkeyes, Gyamfi is clear about her plans after graduation, which do not include chasing a career in professional basketball.

Ad

During an episode of "Fresh Tawk" in January, Jada Gyamfi answered questions from fans, and one of them asked about her plans after finishing college.

"Plans after college for me as of right now are to become a teacher," she said. That's what I'm in school for, so that's what I'm going to do when I'm done — use my degree."

Gyamfi played 11 games as a junior, averaging 1.7 points and 0.7 rebounds per contest.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications