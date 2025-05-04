Iowa hooper Jada Gyamfi gushes over former teammate Caitlin Clark's WNBA snap

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi never shies away from raving about her former Hawkeyes teammate Caitlin Clark. She often reacts to Clark's post on social media.

Ad

On Saturday, Clark's WNBA team, the Indiana Fever, shared a photo of her on Instagram. Gyamfi, who played with her for two seasons, reshared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I really like this Caitlin girl idk."

Screenshot via Instagram (@jadagyamfi/IG)

Clark, the Division I all-time leading scorer, also added a few pictures from a photoshoot for the Indiana Fever.

Ad

Trending

"We are so back… YEAR 2❤️‍🔥," she wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Jada Gyamfi and other ex-Iowa teammates Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall commented on the Fever star's post.

"Cannot wait to hug you & cuddle you," she added a comment.

"Year 2 let’s get ittttttttt," Martin said.

"Can't wait to squeeze you !!!!!" Marshall chimed in.

Gyamfi, Martin and Marshall commented on Instagram (@caitlinclark22/IG)

The WNBA preseason began on Friday with the Fever defeating the Washington Mystics 79-74 in overtime. However, Clark was missing from the game due to a minor leg injury.

Ad

"Just a little tightness," Clark said. "I'll go through all our warmups and everything — and then they'll decide if I'm good to go or not."

She traveled with the team and warmed up ahead of tipoff but was held out of the contest as a precaution.

Jada Gyamfi embraces last year at Iowa, says won't chase pro basketball path afterwards

On Apr. 7, Jada Gyamfi announced on Instagram that she would be returning to Iowa for her final year of eligibility.

Ad

On Thursday, Iowa's Instagram account uploaded a graphic with a list of its Big 10 opponents for the upcoming season. The dates and times of the games are not finalized yet.

Ad

Gyamfi showed her excitement by commenting on the post:

"Hey Siri play California girls🏝️," she wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@iowawbb/IG)

As the 6-foot-1 Iowa native gears up for her last season with the Hawkeyes, Gyamfi is clear about her plans after graduation, which do not include chasing a career in professional basketball.

Ad

During an episode of "Fresh Tawk" in January, Jada Gyamfi answered questions from fans, and one of them asked about her plans after finishing college.

"Plans after college for me as of right now are to become a teacher," she said. That's what I'm in school for, so that's what I'm going to do when I'm done — use my degree."

Gyamfi played 11 games as a junior, averaging 1.7 points and 0.7 rebounds per contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here