Iowa hoopers Jada Gyamfi, Callie Levin, and more gush over Kylie Feuerbach's chic off-court look

Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Kylie Feuerbach received flowers from teammates Jada Gyamfi, Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow for her outfits. On Saturday, Fuerbach posted several pictures with her sisters on her Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Trending

She added a series of sun emojis to the caption, indicating the sunny weather as they enjoyed the day in Rosemary Beach, Florida. The comments section is filled with compliments for Feuerbach and her sisters, Faith and Alyssa.

"Sunshine," Gyamfi wrote.

"Ahh miss you gorgeous," freshman guard Callie Levin added with a kiss emoji.

"SO BEAUTIFULLLL," fellow freshman Taylor Stremlow commented.

Similarly, other Iowa players who have departed the program, either to play in the WNBA or have exhausted their eligibility, also showed their appreciation for Kylie Feuerbach.

Ad

"BEAUTY QUEEENNNN," Sydney Affolter stated.

"Work it girllll," Lucy Olsen, who was drafted into the WNBA by the Washington Mystics, wrote.

"So pretty Ky," another senior, Addison O'Grady, chimed in.

Screenshot via Instagram (@kyliefeuerbach/IG)

The post featured three pictures, the first showing Feuerbach in a yellow dress with stylish cutouts at the waist and her sister Faith in a white top paired with an elegantly matched, long, flowing cream-colored skirt. In the second image, she posed with another sister, Alyssa, who wore a black dress.

Ad

Kylie Feuerbach reasoned her decision to return to Iowa for sixth season

Kylie Feuerbach has committed to playing another year for the Iowa Hawkeyes, which will be her sixth and final season with the program.

"I obviously knew going into this year that I had that extra year of eligibility, but I wanted to use this year kind of and treat it like it was my last," Feuerbach told Hawk Central in March. "But that's just because I didn't know how I would be feeling at the end of the season.

Ad

"And I think just physically I'm just not done yet. I feel mentally not done yet. I think everything with the game of basketball ... and it's an amazing opportunity to have another year to be able to play, so I couldn't pass it up."

Ad

Why six years instead of a normal four? Feuerbach arrived at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 2020, a year when every athlete was granted another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Chicago native redshirted her junior year due to an ACL injury. As a result, Fuerbach will use her final year of eligibility next season. She averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 assists per game last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here