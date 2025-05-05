Iowa hoopers Kylie Fuerbach, Jada Gyamfi show love as former teammates Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall return to Iowa

Former Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, as the Indiana Fever faced the Brazilian national team in a preseason game at their former home court.

Current Iowa players Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gyamfi showed love to their predecessors by posting Instagram stories featuring the former Hawkeyes.

Stories from the Iowa vs Brazil game. - Source: Instagram/@jadagyamfi/@kyliefeuerbach

Feuerbach and Gyamfi were on hand to see the Fever dominate Brazil 108–44 as they prepare for the upcoming WNBA season. It was Clark and Marshall’s first game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since Iowa’s win over West Virginia in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The game also marked Clark’s first appearance of the preseason, as she did not play in Indiana’s opener against the Washington Mystics. Her return helped pack the arena, which welcomed a crowd of nearly 15,000.

Caitlin Clark's tenure at Iowa was one of the most celebrated of any student-athlete in recent history. Over four years, she led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back NCAA national championship game appearances, though the team fell short of winning the title.

In her collegiate career, the guard from Des Moines averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. She set numerous NCAA records, including all-time scoring, career 3-pointers, single-season scoring and most 3-pointers in a season.

Marshall, who played five years for the Hawkeyes, averaged 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She retired from basketball following her collegiate career to pursue graduate school.

Caitlin Clark, Fever overpower Brazilian National Team

On Sunday, Caitlin Clark displayed the playmaking ability that made her a fan favorite not only at Iowa but across the college basketball landscape. She opened the game with a 3-pointer and later added another from near the logo in the third quarter.

Caitlin Clark finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. She was second in team scoring behind Kelsey Mitchell, who had 17 points, three rebounds and one assist.

The game marked Indiana’s second preseason win, following a 79-74 victory over Washington on Saturday. It was also Brazil’s second preseason game against a WNBA team, having lost to the Chicago Sky 89-62 on Friday at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Fever will open the 2025 WNBA season on May 17 against the Sky.

