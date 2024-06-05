Former Iowa Hawkeyes captain Kate Martin is taking the WNBA by storm after getting drafted No. 18 by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. She turned 24 on Wednesday and will celebrate with a game at the Dallas Wings.

Her former Iowa teammate, Jada Gyamfi, was effusive in wishing her a happy birthday on her Instagram stories, captioning a snap of the duo:

"Kate Kate Kate! Happy birthday boo boo! I love you endlessly."

Jada Gyamfi and Kate Martin were close during their shared Iowa Hawkeyes careers, and in a nod to her former teammate, the Las Vegas Aces even brought back her braids hairstyle before games.

Kate Martin faces off against ex-Iowa teammate

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark were the perfect double act for the Iowa Hawkeyes, leading the team to two consecutive national championship games, three straight Big Ten Tournament titles and the 2021-22 Big Ten regular-season championship.

The duo were close friends off the court as well and during draft night, Martin only attended the ceremony to support her teammate not expecting to be drafted but ended up hearing her name called just 17 spots down from the No. 1 pick.

It was perhaps fitting that the two ended up in the WNBA and were playing against each other just weeks after that night. While Clark was used to getting the spotlight and the plaudits, it was Kate Martin who received the attention during the pair's clash with a stellar performance.

Martin registered 12 points and seven rebounds while Clark managed eight points, five rebounds and 7 assists with Martin besting her teammate in a comprehensive 99-80 win.

After the game, Martin expressed her feelings about facing Caitlin Clark after years of playing together for the Hawkeyes.

"It was weird," Martin said. "I'm not going to lie. Just looking out on the court and seeing her in a different jersey than me, it was obviously different. But it's really fun. We're both living out our dreams right now, and we both get to compete at the highest level. So we're both really grateful for that opportunity."

Kate Martin joined the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces while Caitlin Clark joined the Indiana Fever, who finished at the bottom of the league last season. Clark will likely lose a few more games to her less-celebrated ex-teammate before the season ends.

